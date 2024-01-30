If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld islands and area names

Here are the island names you need to know in Palworld

Three players in Palworld fly their mounts towards a Syndicate Tower.
Image credit: Pocketpair
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Looking for all the Palworld island names? As I'm sure you know by now, the Palpagos Islands are vast and filled with named locations aplenty. But Palworld doesn't necessarily make it easy to figure out where all those locations are.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through all the major island names in Palworld, as well as the names of all the various respawn points and fast travel locations, and where to find them.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair
Take a look at the Palworld early access trailer here, if you're one of the handful on Earth who hasn't yet played it.

Palworld island names

Palworld takes place in an archipelago called the Palpagos Islands. Here is an annotated map of the Palworld islands, with the names of the key islands and areas written over each location:

The map of Palworld, annotated with the names of all the major islands and regions.
Take a look at this map for all the major island names in Palworld. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Every player begins the game in the Plateau Of Beginnings, but by dying you can respawn at any one of the following locations:

  • Windswept Hills Plateau Of Beginnings
  • Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast
  • Marsh Island
  • Eastern Wild Island
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef
  • Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
  • Forgotten Island
  • Ice Wind Island

Palworld fast travel area names

As well as the respawn locations and Palpagos Islands themselves, there is a total of 57 Fast Travel points scattered across the Palworld map. Each of these Fast Travel points also helps to designate the various areas of the map. You can find the full list below, as well as our interactive map showing each of the locations and their names:

Expand map
Fast Travel Location
Ancient Civilization Ruins Mount Obsidian
Ancient Ritual Site Mount Flopie
Ascetic Falls Ascetic Falls
Azurobe Hill Investigator's Fork
Beach of Everlasting Summer Mount Obsidian
Bridge of the Twin Knights Windswept Hills
Cinnamoth Forest Mount Flopie
Cold Shore No Man's Trail
Deep Bamboo Thicket Investigator's Fork
Deep Sand Dunes Sand Dunes
Desolate Church Windswept Hills
Duneshelter Sand Dunes
Eastern Wild Island Eastern Wild Island
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Mount Obsidian
Fisherman's Point Mount Obsidian
Foot of the Volcano Mount Obsidian
Forgotten Island Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island Church Ruins Forgotten Island
Fort Ruins Windswept Hills
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Frostbound Mountains
Gobfin's Turf Mossanda Forest
Grassy Behemoth Hills Windswept Hills
Hypocrite Hill Mount Flopie
Ice Wind Island Ice Wind Island
Icy Weasel Hill No Man's Trail
Investigator's Fork Investigator's Fork
Islandhopper Coast Marsh Island
Lake Center Mount Flopie
Land of Absolute Zero Land Of Absolute Zero
Marsh Island Marsh Island
Marsh Island Church Ruins Marsh Island
Mossanda Forest Mossanda Forest
Mount Flopie Summit Mount Flopie
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Mount Obsidian
Mount Obsidian Midpoint Mount Obsidian
Natural Bridge Marsh Island
No Man's Trail No Man's Trail
PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance Land Of Absolute Zero
PIDF Tower Entrance Sand Dunes
Plateau of Beginnings Windswept Hills
Pristine Snow Field Pristine Snow Field
Ravine Entrance Windswept Hills
Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Windswept Hills
Ruined Fortress City Mount Obsidian
Sand Dunes Entrance Sand Dunes
Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Sea Breeze Archipelago
Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef Sea Breeze Archipelago
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Windswept Hills
Sealed Realm of the Guardian Mossanda Forest
Sealed Realm of the Swift Frostbound Mountains
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Investigator's Fork
Small Cove Sea Breeze Archipelago
Small Settlement Windswept Hills
Snowy Mountain Fork Frostbound Mountains
Unthawable Lake Pristine Snow Field

That wraps up this guide on the various Palworld islands and area names. Take a look at our Palworld Pals list and our guides on the best starting Pals and the Palworld type chart for more help with progressing beyond the starting island.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments