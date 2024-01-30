Palworld islands and area names

Looking for all the Palworld island names? As I'm sure you know by now, the Palpagos Islands are vast and filled with named locations aplenty. But Palworld doesn't necessarily make it easy to figure out where all those locations are.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through all the major island names in Palworld, as well as the names of all the various respawn points and fast travel locations, and where to find them.

Palworld island names

Palworld takes place in an archipelago called the Palpagos Islands. Here is an annotated map of the Palworld islands, with the names of the key islands and areas written over each location:

Take a look at this map for all the major island names in Palworld. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Every player begins the game in the Plateau Of Beginnings, but by dying you can respawn at any one of the following locations:

Windswept Hills Plateau Of Beginnings

Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef

Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island

Palworld fast travel area names

As well as the respawn locations and Palpagos Islands themselves, there is a total of 57 Fast Travel points scattered across the Palworld map. Each of these Fast Travel points also helps to designate the various areas of the map. You can find the full list below, as well as our interactive map showing each of the locations and their names:

Fast Travel Location Ancient Civilization Ruins Mount Obsidian Ancient Ritual Site Mount Flopie Ascetic Falls Ascetic Falls Azurobe Hill Investigator's Fork Beach of Everlasting Summer Mount Obsidian Bridge of the Twin Knights Windswept Hills Cinnamoth Forest Mount Flopie Cold Shore No Man's Trail Deep Bamboo Thicket Investigator's Fork Deep Sand Dunes Sand Dunes Desolate Church Windswept Hills Duneshelter Sand Dunes Eastern Wild Island Eastern Wild Island Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Mount Obsidian Fisherman's Point Mount Obsidian Foot of the Volcano Mount Obsidian Forgotten Island Forgotten Island Forgotten Island Church Ruins Forgotten Island Fort Ruins Windswept Hills Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Frostbound Mountains Gobfin's Turf Mossanda Forest Grassy Behemoth Hills Windswept Hills Hypocrite Hill Mount Flopie Ice Wind Island Ice Wind Island Icy Weasel Hill No Man's Trail Investigator's Fork Investigator's Fork Islandhopper Coast Marsh Island Lake Center Mount Flopie Land of Absolute Zero Land Of Absolute Zero Marsh Island Marsh Island Marsh Island Church Ruins Marsh Island Mossanda Forest Mossanda Forest Mount Flopie Summit Mount Flopie Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Mount Obsidian Mount Obsidian Midpoint Mount Obsidian Natural Bridge Marsh Island No Man's Trail No Man's Trail PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance Land Of Absolute Zero PIDF Tower Entrance Sand Dunes Plateau of Beginnings Windswept Hills Pristine Snow Field Pristine Snow Field Ravine Entrance Windswept Hills Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Windswept Hills Ruined Fortress City Mount Obsidian Sand Dunes Entrance Sand Dunes Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Sea Breeze Archipelago Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef Sea Breeze Archipelago Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Windswept Hills Sealed Realm of the Guardian Mossanda Forest Sealed Realm of the Swift Frostbound Mountains Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Ascetic Falls Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Ascetic Falls Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Investigator's Fork Small Cove Sea Breeze Archipelago Small Settlement Windswept Hills Snowy Mountain Fork Frostbound Mountains Unthawable Lake Pristine Snow Field

That wraps up this guide on the various Palworld islands and area names. Take a look at our Palworld Pals list and our guides on the best starting Pals and the Palworld type chart for more help with progressing beyond the starting island.