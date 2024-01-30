Palworld: Best Pals for Kindling
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Kindling? Kindling is an important Work Suitability skill in Palworld for creating Ingots, which are necessary for crafting many of the more powerful items in the game. It's worth prioritising Kindling as soon as you build either a Campfire (at Level 2) or an Electric Furnace (at Level 10), and chances are this is when most Palworld players will notice the "requires Kindling" message hovering above their unlit structures.
If you're one of those players and feel confused, never fear - all you need to do is capture a Pal or two with the Kindling Work Suitability skill, and they'll instantly get started stoking the flames of your fire or furnace for you. Here's the complete rundown on the best Pals with the Kindling skill.
Best Palworld Kindling Pals
Jormuntide Ignis is the greatest Pal for Kindling in Palworld, since it has a whopping Level 4 Work Suitability with no other skills. This means it'll solely focus on keeping the fires going in your base with no other tasks to potentially distract it. If you really want to stock up on Ingots, set two Jormuntide Ignis to work and you'll have a tonne in no time at all - though you'll need to likely wait until Palworld's late game before you can get your hands on this Pal.
Other good late game options include Ragnahawk, Blazehowl, Blazamut, Reptyro, and Faleris, all of whom have a Level 3 Work Suitability for Kindling. For more accessible mid game Kindling Pals with a Level 2 Work Suitability, I recommend Kitsun, Pyrin, and Pyrin Noct.
Of course, you might still be relatively low level, with only a single Electric Furnace at your disposal. If this is the case, my favourite early game Pals for Kindling include Foxparks and Rooby. Both only have a Level 1 Work Suitability, but like Jormuntide Ignis, they focus solely on Kindling and are hard little workers - at least until you can capture some higher level Pals.
All Palworld Kindling Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Cooling Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Cooling Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Foxparks
|005
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
|Rooby
|009
|1
| Natural Bridge
Islandhoppper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
|Gobfin Ignis
|031b
|2
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Incineram
|040
|1
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Arsox
|042
|2
|Deep Bamboo Thicket
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
|Leezpunk Ignis
|045b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Pyrin
|058
|2
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Pyrin Noct
|058b
|2
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Kitsun
|061
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
|Flambelle
|070
|1
|Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Vanwyrm
|071
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
|Bushi
|072
|2
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Ragnahawk
|074
|3
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Mount Obsidian Anubis Status
Fisherman's Point
|Wixen
|076
|2
|Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoin
|Kelpsea Ignis
|081b
|1
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Ruined Fortress City
|Blazehowl
|084
|3
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
|Blazehowl Noct
|084b
|3
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Ruined Fortress City
|Reptyro
|088
|3
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Blazamut
|096
|3
|Ancient Civilization Ruins
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Jormuntide Ignis
|101b
|4
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Suzaku
|102
|3
|PIDF Tower Entrance
Duneshelter
Sand Dunes Entrance
|Faleris
|105
|3
|No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Now that you know which Pals are best at Kindling, get out there, catch some Fire types, and keep your furnaces and campfires blazing.