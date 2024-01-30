Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Kindling? Kindling is an important Work Suitability skill in Palworld for creating Ingots, which are necessary for crafting many of the more powerful items in the game. It's worth prioritising Kindling as soon as you build either a Campfire (at Level 2) or an Electric Furnace (at Level 10), and chances are this is when most Palworld players will notice the "requires Kindling" message hovering above their unlit structures.

If you're one of those players and feel confused, never fear - all you need to do is capture a Pal or two with the Kindling Work Suitability skill, and they'll instantly get started stoking the flames of your fire or furnace for you. Here's the complete rundown on the best Pals with the Kindling skill.

Best Palworld Kindling Pals

Jormuntide Ignis is the greatest Pal for Kindling in Palworld, since it has a whopping Level 4 Work Suitability with no other skills. This means it'll solely focus on keeping the fires going in your base with no other tasks to potentially distract it. If you really want to stock up on Ingots, set two Jormuntide Ignis to work and you'll have a tonne in no time at all - though you'll need to likely wait until Palworld's late game before you can get your hands on this Pal.

Other good late game options include Ragnahawk, Blazehowl, Blazamut, Reptyro, and Faleris, all of whom have a Level 3 Work Suitability for Kindling. For more accessible mid game Kindling Pals with a Level 2 Work Suitability, I recommend Kitsun, Pyrin, and Pyrin Noct.

Of course, you might still be relatively low level, with only a single Electric Furnace at your disposal. If this is the case, my favourite early game Pals for Kindling include Foxparks and Rooby. Both only have a Level 1 Work Suitability, but like Jormuntide Ignis, they focus solely on Kindling and are hard little workers - at least until you can capture some higher level Pals.

All Palworld Kindling Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Cooling Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Cooling Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Foxparks 005 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Natural Bridge

Eastern Wild Island Rooby 009 1 Natural Bridge

Islandhoppper Coast

Marsh Island Church Ruins Gobfin Ignis 031b 2 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Incineram 040 1 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer Arsox 042 2 Deep Bamboo Thicket

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasle Hill Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Pyrin 058 2 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Pyrin Noct 058b 2 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Beach of Everlasting Summer Kitsun 061 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Vanwyrm 071 1 Ravine Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue Bushi 072 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point Ragnahawk 074 3 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Mount Obsidian Anubis Status

Fisherman's Point Wixen 076 2 Foot of the Volcano

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Mount Obsidian Midpoin Kelpsea Ignis 081b 1 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Ruined Fortress City Blazehowl 084 3 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Ruined Fortress City Blazehowl Noct 084b 3 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Ruined Fortress City Reptyro 088 3 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Blazamut 096 3 Ancient Civilization Ruins

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Jormuntide Ignis 101b 4 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Suzaku 102 3 PIDF Tower Entrance

Duneshelter

Sand Dunes Entrance Faleris 105 3 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now that you know which Pals are best at Kindling, get out there, catch some Fire types, and keep your furnaces and campfires blazing. For more on the Work Suitability of every Pal in this expansive game, take a peek at our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides on a wide variety of other base-building skills, including the best Pals for Cooling, the best Pals for Farming, and the best Pals for Gathering. Now go out there and put those Pals to work!