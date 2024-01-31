All Palworld Pal locations: Where to find all 138 Pals
Find every single Pal in Palworld with our Pal location heatmaps!
Looking for a particular Pal location in Palworld? Palworld took everyone by surprise in many ways - not just with its success, but with its scope. The Palpagos Islands are dauntingly massive, and there are well over 100 different types of Pals to encounter across these islands.
In this guide, we hope to make the job of searching for Pal locations easy for you. Scroll down, and you'll find our table of every single Pal type in Palworld and where to find each one. We've also included a heatmap for each of the Pals' locations, to show you exactly where you need to go to find them in the wild.
All Palworld Pal locations
Below are the locations of every single Pal type in Palworld, along with a heatmap for each Pal. Use the search box above the table to quickly find the Pal you're after!
All Pals in Windswept Hills
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Lifmunk
- Foxparks
- Fuack
- Sparkit
- Tanzee
- Pengullet
- Jolthog
- Gumoss
- Vixy
- Hoocrates
- Teafant
- Depresso
- Cremis
- Daedream
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Celaray
- Caprity
- Melpaca
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Dinossom
- Tombat
- Mammorest
All Pals in Sea Breeze Archipelago
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Lifmunk
- Foxparks
- Fuack
- Tanzee
- Rooby
- Pengullet
- Gumoss
- Hoocrates
- Teafant
- Depresso
- Cremis
- Daedream
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Celaray
- Direhowl
- Caprity
- Melpaca
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Ribbuny
- Swee
- Dinossom
- Tombat
- Mammorest
All Pals in Marsh Island
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Lifmunk
- Fuack
- Rooby
- Pengullet
- Gumoss
- Hoocrates
- Depresso
- Cremis
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Direhowl
- Melpaca
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Tombat
- Mammorest
All Pals in Eastern Wild Island
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Foxparks
- Tanzee
- Pengullet
- Teafant
- Daedream
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Direhowl
- Caprity
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Ribbuny
- Dinossom
- Tombat
All Pals in Mossanda Forest
- Gobfin
- Mossanda
- Loupmoon
- Gorirat
- Beegarde
- Elizabee
- Grintale
- Surfent
- Katress
- Helzephyr
All Pals in Frostbound Mountains
- Foxparks
- Rooby
- Mossanda
- Arsox
- Leezpunk Ignis
- Loupmoon
- Gorirat
- Beegarde
- Elizabee
- Grintale
- Swee
- Sweepa
- Chillet
- Foxcicle
- Reindrix
- Kitsun
- Flambelle
- Katress
- Wixen
- Kelpsea Ignis
- Helzephyr
- Jormuntide
All Pals in Mount Flopie
- Flopie
- Bristla
- Cinnamoth
- Loupmoon
- Galeclaw
- Robinquill
- Grintale
- Katress
- Helzephyr
All Pals in Ascetic Falls
- Lamball
- Fuack
- Hoocrates
- Depresso
- Direhowl
- Mozzarina
- Woolipop
- Melpaca
- Ribbuny
- Cawgnito
- Loupmoon
- Surfent
- Relaxaurus
- Broncherry
All Pals in Investigator's Fork
- Lifmunk
- Gumoss
- Hoocrates
- Depresso
- Cremis
- Fuddler
- Celaray
- Tocotoco
- Hangyu
- Dumud
- Loupmoon
- Galeclaw
- Swee
- Sweepa
- Univolt
- Surfent
- Digtoise
- Lovander
- Kelpsea
- Broncherry
- Mammorest
- Anubis
All Pals in Forgotten Island
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Lifmunk
- Fuack
- Rooby
- Pengullet
- Gumoss
- Hoocrates
- Teafant
- Depresso
- Cremis
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Celaray
- Direhowl
- Melpaca
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Tombat
- Mammorest
All Pals in Ice Wind Island
- Lamball
- Cattiva
- Chikipi
- Foxparks
- Tanzee
- Pengullet
- Teafant
- Daedream
- Rushoar
- Nox
- Celaray
- Direhowl
- Caprity
- Eikthyrdeer
- Nitewing
- Ribbuny
- Dinossom
- Tombat
All Pals in Mount Obsidian
- Gobfin Ignis
- Incineram
- Dumud
- Leezpunk
- Leezpunk Ignis
- Pyrin
- Pyrin Noct
- Flambelle
- Vanwyrm
- Bushi
- Ragnahawk
- Wixen
- Kelpsea Ignis
- Blazehowl
- Blazehowl Noct
- Reptyro
- Fenglope
All Pals in Sand Dunes
- Fuddler
- Tocotoco
- Hangyu
- Nitewing
- Cawgnito
- Leezpunk
- Robinquill Terra
- Rayhound
- Dazzi
- Dinossom Lux
- Surfent Terra
- Digtoise
- Lovander
- Beakon
- Suzaku
- Paladius
- Necromus
All Pals in No Man's Trail
- Pengullet
- Mau Cryst
- Hangyu Cryst
- Caprity
- Chillet
- Reindrix
- Vanwyrm Cryst
- Mammorest
All Pals in Land Of Absolute Zero
- Mau Cryst
- Hangyu Cryst
- Maraith
- Vanwyrm Cryst
- Sibelyx
- Cryolinx
- Mammorest Cryst
- Wumpo
- Lyleen Noct
All Pals in No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
- Penking
- Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Vaelet
- Elphidran
- Azurobe
- Petallia
- Grizzbolt
All Pals in No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
- Incineram Noct
- Verdash
- Kingpaca
- Wumpo Botan
- Warsect
- Quivern
- Menasting
- Jormuntide Ignis
All Pals in No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
- Incineram Noct
- Bushi
- Fenglope
- Blazamut
- Astegon
- Lyleen
- Faleris
- Orserk
- Shadowbeak
That wraps up our guide on all the different Pal locations in Palworld. If you need to make more sense of which Pals are most important, check out our list of the best starter Pals and the fastest mounts in Palworld. You should also consult our Palworld type chart guide to help you figure out how best to combat each Pal you encounter in the Palpagos Islands.