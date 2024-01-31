If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Palworld Pal locations: Where to find all 138 Pals

Find every single Pal in Palworld with our Pal location heatmaps!

A section of the Palworld map.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Looking for a particular Pal location in Palworld? Palworld took everyone by surprise in many ways - not just with its success, but with its scope. The Palpagos Islands are dauntingly massive, and there are well over 100 different types of Pals to encounter across these islands.

In this guide, we hope to make the job of searching for Pal locations easy for you. Scroll down, and you'll find our table of every single Pal type in Palworld and where to find each one. We've also included a heatmap for each of the Pals' locations, to show you exactly where you need to go to find them in the wild.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair
Take a look at the Palworld early access trailer here, if you're one of the handful on Earth who hasn't yet played it.

All Palworld Pal locations

Below are the locations of every single Pal type in Palworld, along with a heatmap for each Pal. Use the search box above the table to quickly find the Pal you're after!

Pal Name No. Location Heatmap
Lamball 1 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Ascetic Falls
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Cattiva 2 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Chikipi 3 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Lifmunk 4 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Foxparks 5 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Frostbound Mountains
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Fuack 6 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Ascetic Falls
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Sparkit 7 Windswept Hills
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Tanzee 8 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Rooby 9 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Frostbound Mountains
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Pengullet 10 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island
No Man's Trail		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Penking 11 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Jolthog 12 Windswept Hills The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Jolthog Cryst 12B Black Marketeer N/A
Gumoss 13 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Gumoss (Flower) 13B Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Vixy 14 Windswept Hills The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Hoocrates 15 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Ascetic Falls
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Teafant 16 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Depresso 17 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Ascetic Falls
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Cremis 18 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Daedream 19 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Rushoar 20 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Nox 21 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Fuddler 22 Investigator's Fork
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Killamari 23 Dungeons
Black Marketeer		 N/A
Mau 24 Dungeons
Black Marketeer		 N/A
Mau Cryst 24B No Man's Trail
Land Of Absolute Zero		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Celaray 25 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Direhowl 26 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Ascetic Falls
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Tocotoco 27 Investigator's Fork
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Flopie 28 Mount Flopie The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Mozzarina 29 Ascetic Falls The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Bristla 30 Mount Flopie The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Gobfin 31 Mossanda Forest The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Gobfin Ignis 31B Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Hangyu 32 Investigator's Fork
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Hangyu Cryst 32B No Man's Trail
Land Of Absolute Zero		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Mossanda 33 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Mossanda Lux 33B Eastern Wild Island
Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Woolipop 34 Ascetic Falls The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Caprity 35 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Ice Wind Island
No Man's Trail		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Melpaca 36 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Ascetic Falls
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Eikthyrdeer 37 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Eikthyrdeer Terra 37B No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Nitewing 38 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Ribbuny 39 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Ascetic Falls
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Incineram 40 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Incineram Noct 40B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Cinnamoth 41 Mount Flopie The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Arsox 42 Frostbound Mountains The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Dumud 43 Investigator's Fork
Mount Obsidian		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Cawgnito 44 Ascetic Falls
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Leezpunk 45 Mount Obsidian
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Leezpunk Ignis 45B Frostbound Mountains
Mount Obsidian		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Loupmoon 46 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains
Mount Flopie
Ascetic Falls
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Galeclaw 47 Mount Flopie
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Robinquill 48 Mount Flopie The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Robinquill Terra 48B Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Gorirat 49 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Beegarde 50 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Elizabee 51 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Grintale 52 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains
Mount Flopie		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Swee 53 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Frostbound Mountains
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Sweepa 54 Frostbound Mountains
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Chillet 55 Frostbound Mountains
No Man's Trail		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Univolt 56 Investigator's Fork The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Foxcicle 57 Frostbound Mountains The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Pyrin 58 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Pyrin Noct 58B Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Reindrix 59 Frostbound Mountains
No Man's Trail		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Rayhound 60 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Kitsun 61 Frostbound Mountains The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Dazzi 62 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Lunaris 63 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Black Marketeer		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Dinossom 64 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Eastern Wild Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Dinossom Lux 64B Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Surfent 65 Mossanda Forest
Ascetic Falls
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Surfent Terra 65B Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Maraith 66 Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Digtoise 67 Investigator's Fork
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Tombat 68 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Eastern Wild Island
Forgotten Island
Ice Wind Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Lovander 69 Investigator's Fork
Sand Dunes		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Flambelle 70 Frostbound Mountains
Mount Obsidian		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Vanwyrm 71 Mount Obsidian
Ascetic Falls		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Vanwyrm Cryst 71B No Man's Trail
Land Of Absolute Zero		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Bushi 72 Mount Obsidian
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Beakon 73 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Ragnahawk 74 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Katress 75 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains
Mount Flopie		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Wixen 76 Frostbound Mountains
Mount Obsidian		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Verdash 77 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Vaelet 78 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Sibelyx 79 Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Elphidran 80 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Elphidran Aqua 80B Breeding N/A
Kelpsea 81 Investigator's Fork The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Kelpsea Ignis 81B Frostbound Mountains
Mount Obsidian		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Azurobe 82 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Cryolinx 83 Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Blazehowl 84 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Blazehowl Noct 84B Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Relaxaurus 85 Ascetic Falls The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Relaxaurus Lux 85B Ascetic Falls The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Broncherry 86 Ascetic Falls
Investigator's Fork		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Broncherry Aqua 86B Ascetic Falls The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Petallia 87 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Reptyro 88 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Ice Reptyro 88B Breeding N/A
Kingpaca 89 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Ice Kingpaca 89B Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Mammorest 90 Windswept Hills
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Marsh Island
Investigator's Fork
Forgotten Island
No Man's Trail		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Mammorest Cryst 90B Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Wumpo 91 Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Wumpo Botan 91B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Warsect 92 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Fenglope 93 Mount Obsidian
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Felbat 94 Dungeons
Forgotten Island		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Quivern 95 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Blazamut 96 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Helzephyr 97 Mossanda Forest
Frostbound Mountains
Mount Flopie		 The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Astegon 98 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Menasting 99 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Anubis 100 Investigator's Fork The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Jormuntide 101 Frostbound Mountains The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Jormuntide Ignis 101B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Suzaku 102 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Suzaku Aqua 102B Breeding N/A
Grizzbolt 103 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Lyleen 104 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Lyleen Noct 104B Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Faleris 105 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Orserk 106 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Shadowbeak 107 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Paladius 108 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Necromus 109 Sand Dunes The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Frostallion 110 Land Of Absolute Zero The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
Frostallion Noct 110B Breeding N/A
Jetragon 111 Mount Obsidian The Palworld map, with a heatmap overlay of various pal spawn locations.
The map of Palworld, annotated with the names of all the major islands and regions.
Here's a handy map of Palworld annotated with all the island names, so you can more easily find where all the above Pals reside. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

All Pals in Windswept Hills

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Lifmunk
  • Foxparks
  • Fuack
  • Sparkit
  • Tanzee
  • Pengullet
  • Jolthog
  • Gumoss
  • Vixy
  • Hoocrates
  • Teafant
  • Depresso
  • Cremis
  • Daedream
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Celaray
  • Caprity
  • Melpaca
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Dinossom
  • Tombat
  • Mammorest

All Pals in Sea Breeze Archipelago

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Lifmunk
  • Foxparks
  • Fuack
  • Tanzee
  • Rooby
  • Pengullet
  • Gumoss
  • Hoocrates
  • Teafant
  • Depresso
  • Cremis
  • Daedream
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Celaray
  • Direhowl
  • Caprity
  • Melpaca
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Ribbuny
  • Swee
  • Dinossom
  • Tombat
  • Mammorest

All Pals in Marsh Island

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Lifmunk
  • Fuack
  • Rooby
  • Pengullet
  • Gumoss
  • Hoocrates
  • Depresso
  • Cremis
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Direhowl
  • Melpaca
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Tombat
  • Mammorest

All Pals in Eastern Wild Island

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Foxparks
  • Tanzee
  • Pengullet
  • Teafant
  • Daedream
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Direhowl
  • Caprity
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Ribbuny
  • Dinossom
  • Tombat

All Pals in Mossanda Forest

  • Gobfin
  • Mossanda
  • Loupmoon
  • Gorirat
  • Beegarde
  • Elizabee
  • Grintale
  • Surfent
  • Katress
  • Helzephyr

All Pals in Frostbound Mountains

  • Foxparks
  • Rooby
  • Mossanda
  • Arsox
  • Leezpunk Ignis
  • Loupmoon
  • Gorirat
  • Beegarde
  • Elizabee
  • Grintale
  • Swee
  • Sweepa
  • Chillet
  • Foxcicle
  • Reindrix
  • Kitsun
  • Flambelle
  • Katress
  • Wixen
  • Kelpsea Ignis
  • Helzephyr
  • Jormuntide

All Pals in Mount Flopie

  • Flopie
  • Bristla
  • Cinnamoth
  • Loupmoon
  • Galeclaw
  • Robinquill
  • Grintale
  • Katress
  • Helzephyr

All Pals in Ascetic Falls

  • Lamball
  • Fuack
  • Hoocrates
  • Depresso
  • Direhowl
  • Mozzarina
  • Woolipop
  • Melpaca
  • Ribbuny
  • Cawgnito
  • Loupmoon
  • Surfent
  • Relaxaurus
  • Broncherry

All Pals in Investigator's Fork

  • Lifmunk
  • Gumoss
  • Hoocrates
  • Depresso
  • Cremis
  • Fuddler
  • Celaray
  • Tocotoco
  • Hangyu
  • Dumud
  • Loupmoon
  • Galeclaw
  • Swee
  • Sweepa
  • Univolt
  • Surfent
  • Digtoise
  • Lovander
  • Kelpsea
  • Broncherry
  • Mammorest
  • Anubis

All Pals in Forgotten Island

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Lifmunk
  • Fuack
  • Rooby
  • Pengullet
  • Gumoss
  • Hoocrates
  • Teafant
  • Depresso
  • Cremis
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Celaray
  • Direhowl
  • Melpaca
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Tombat
  • Mammorest

All Pals in Ice Wind Island

  • Lamball
  • Cattiva
  • Chikipi
  • Foxparks
  • Tanzee
  • Pengullet
  • Teafant
  • Daedream
  • Rushoar
  • Nox
  • Celaray
  • Direhowl
  • Caprity
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Nitewing
  • Ribbuny
  • Dinossom
  • Tombat

All Pals in Mount Obsidian

  • Gobfin Ignis
  • Incineram
  • Dumud
  • Leezpunk
  • Leezpunk Ignis
  • Pyrin
  • Pyrin Noct
  • Flambelle
  • Vanwyrm
  • Bushi
  • Ragnahawk
  • Wixen
  • Kelpsea Ignis
  • Blazehowl
  • Blazehowl Noct
  • Reptyro
  • Fenglope

All Pals in Sand Dunes

  • Fuddler
  • Tocotoco
  • Hangyu
  • Nitewing
  • Cawgnito
  • Leezpunk
  • Robinquill Terra
  • Rayhound
  • Dazzi
  • Dinossom Lux
  • Surfent Terra
  • Digtoise
  • Lovander
  • Beakon
  • Suzaku
  • Paladius
  • Necromus

All Pals in No Man's Trail

  • Pengullet
  • Mau Cryst
  • Hangyu Cryst
  • Caprity
  • Chillet
  • Reindrix
  • Vanwyrm Cryst
  • Mammorest

All Pals in Land Of Absolute Zero

  • Mau Cryst
  • Hangyu Cryst
  • Maraith
  • Vanwyrm Cryst
  • Sibelyx
  • Cryolinx
  • Mammorest Cryst
  • Wumpo
  • Lyleen Noct

All Pals in No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

  • Penking
  • Eikthyrdeer Terra
  • Vaelet
  • Elphidran
  • Azurobe
  • Petallia
  • Grizzbolt

All Pals in No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

  • Incineram Noct
  • Verdash
  • Kingpaca
  • Wumpo Botan
  • Warsect
  • Quivern
  • Menasting
  • Jormuntide Ignis

All Pals in No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

  • Incineram Noct
  • Bushi
  • Fenglope
  • Blazamut
  • Astegon
  • Lyleen
  • Faleris
  • Orserk
  • Shadowbeak

That wraps up our guide on all the different Pal locations in Palworld. If you need to make more sense of which Pals are most important, check out our list of the best starter Pals and the fastest mounts in Palworld. You should also consult our Palworld type chart guide to help you figure out how best to combat each Pal you encounter in the Palpagos Islands.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments