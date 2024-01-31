All Palworld Pal locations: Where to find all 138 Pals

Looking for a particular Pal location in Palworld? Palworld took everyone by surprise in many ways - not just with its success, but with its scope. The Palpagos Islands are dauntingly massive, and there are well over 100 different types of Pals to encounter across these islands.

In this guide, we hope to make the job of searching for Pal locations easy for you. Scroll down, and you'll find our table of every single Pal type in Palworld and where to find each one. We've also included a heatmap for each of the Pals' locations, to show you exactly where you need to go to find them in the wild.

Palworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair Take a look at the Palworld early access trailer here, if you're one of the handful on Earth who hasn't yet played it.

All Palworld Pal locations

Below are the locations of every single Pal type in Palworld, along with a heatmap for each Pal. Use the search box above the table to quickly find the Pal you're after!

Pal Name No. Location Heatmap Lamball 1 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Ascetic Falls

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Cattiva 2 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Chikipi 3 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Lifmunk 4 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Foxparks 5 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Frostbound Mountains

Ice Wind Island Fuack 6 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Ascetic Falls

Forgotten Island Sparkit 7 Windswept Hills

Investigator's Fork Tanzee 8 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island Rooby 9 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Frostbound Mountains

Forgotten Island Pengullet 10 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island

No Man's Trail Penking 11 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Jolthog 12 Windswept Hills Jolthog Cryst 12B Black Marketeer N/A Gumoss 13 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Gumoss (Flower) 13B Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Vixy 14 Windswept Hills Hoocrates 15 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Ascetic Falls

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Teafant 16 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Depresso 17 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Ascetic Falls

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Cremis 18 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island Daedream 19 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island Rushoar 20 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Nox 21 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Fuddler 22 Investigator's Fork

Sand Dunes Killamari 23 Dungeons

Black Marketeer N/A Mau 24 Dungeons

Black Marketeer N/A Mau Cryst 24B No Man's Trail

Land Of Absolute Zero Celaray 25 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Direhowl 26 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Ascetic Falls

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Tocotoco 27 Investigator's Fork

Sand Dunes Flopie 28 Mount Flopie Mozzarina 29 Ascetic Falls Bristla 30 Mount Flopie Gobfin 31 Mossanda Forest Gobfin Ignis 31B Mount Obsidian Hangyu 32 Investigator's Fork

Sand Dunes Hangyu Cryst 32B No Man's Trail

Land Of Absolute Zero Mossanda 33 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains Mossanda Lux 33B Eastern Wild Island

Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains Woolipop 34 Ascetic Falls Caprity 35 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island

No Man's Trail Melpaca 36 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Ascetic Falls

Forgotten Island Eikthyrdeer 37 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Eikthyrdeer Terra 37B No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Nitewing 38 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island

Sand Dunes Ribbuny 39 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Ascetic Falls

Ice Wind Island Incineram 40 Mount Obsidian Incineram Noct 40B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Cinnamoth 41 Mount Flopie Arsox 42 Frostbound Mountains Dumud 43 Investigator's Fork

Mount Obsidian Cawgnito 44 Ascetic Falls

Sand Dunes Leezpunk 45 Mount Obsidian

Sand Dunes Leezpunk Ignis 45B Frostbound Mountains

Mount Obsidian Loupmoon 46 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains

Mount Flopie

Ascetic Falls

Investigator's Fork Galeclaw 47 Mount Flopie

Investigator's Fork Robinquill 48 Mount Flopie Robinquill Terra 48B Sand Dunes Gorirat 49 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains Beegarde 50 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains Elizabee 51 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains Grintale 52 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains

Mount Flopie Swee 53 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Frostbound Mountains

Investigator's Fork Sweepa 54 Frostbound Mountains

Investigator's Fork Chillet 55 Frostbound Mountains

No Man's Trail Univolt 56 Investigator's Fork Foxcicle 57 Frostbound Mountains Pyrin 58 Mount Obsidian Pyrin Noct 58B Mount Obsidian Reindrix 59 Frostbound Mountains

No Man's Trail Rayhound 60 Sand Dunes Kitsun 61 Frostbound Mountains Dazzi 62 Sand Dunes Lunaris 63 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Black Marketeer Dinossom 64 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Eastern Wild Island

Ice Wind Island Dinossom Lux 64B Sand Dunes Surfent 65 Mossanda Forest

Ascetic Falls

Investigator's Fork Surfent Terra 65B Sand Dunes Maraith 66 Land Of Absolute Zero Digtoise 67 Investigator's Fork

Sand Dunes Tombat 68 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Eastern Wild Island

Forgotten Island

Ice Wind Island Lovander 69 Investigator's Fork

Sand Dunes Flambelle 70 Frostbound Mountains

Mount Obsidian Vanwyrm 71 Mount Obsidian

Ascetic Falls Vanwyrm Cryst 71B No Man's Trail

Land Of Absolute Zero Bushi 72 Mount Obsidian

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Beakon 73 Sand Dunes Ragnahawk 74 Mount Obsidian Katress 75 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains

Mount Flopie Wixen 76 Frostbound Mountains

Mount Obsidian Verdash 77 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Vaelet 78 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Sibelyx 79 Land Of Absolute Zero Elphidran 80 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Elphidran Aqua 80B Breeding N/A Kelpsea 81 Investigator's Fork Kelpsea Ignis 81B Frostbound Mountains

Mount Obsidian Azurobe 82 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Cryolinx 83 Land Of Absolute Zero Blazehowl 84 Mount Obsidian Blazehowl Noct 84B Mount Obsidian Relaxaurus 85 Ascetic Falls Relaxaurus Lux 85B Ascetic Falls Broncherry 86 Ascetic Falls

Investigator's Fork Broncherry Aqua 86B Ascetic Falls Petallia 87 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Reptyro 88 Mount Obsidian Ice Reptyro 88B Breeding N/A Kingpaca 89 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Ice Kingpaca 89B Land Of Absolute Zero Mammorest 90 Windswept Hills

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Marsh Island

Investigator's Fork

Forgotten Island

No Man's Trail Mammorest Cryst 90B Land Of Absolute Zero Wumpo 91 Land Of Absolute Zero Wumpo Botan 91B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 92 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Fenglope 93 Mount Obsidian

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Felbat 94 Dungeons

Forgotten Island Quivern 95 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Blazamut 96 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Helzephyr 97 Mossanda Forest

Frostbound Mountains

Mount Flopie Astegon 98 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Menasting 99 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Anubis 100 Investigator's Fork Jormuntide 101 Frostbound Mountains Jormuntide Ignis 101B No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Suzaku 102 Sand Dunes Suzaku Aqua 102B Breeding N/A Grizzbolt 103 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen 104 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen Noct 104B Land Of Absolute Zero Faleris 105 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Orserk 106 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Shadowbeak 107 No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Paladius 108 Sand Dunes Necromus 109 Sand Dunes Frostallion 110 Land Of Absolute Zero Frostallion Noct 110B Breeding N/A Jetragon 111 Mount Obsidian

Here's a handy map of Palworld annotated with all the island names, so you can more easily find where all the above Pals reside. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

All Pals in Windswept Hills

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Lifmunk

Foxparks

Fuack

Sparkit

Tanzee

Pengullet

Jolthog

Gumoss

Vixy

Hoocrates

Teafant

Depresso

Cremis

Daedream

Rushoar

Nox

Celaray

Caprity

Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Dinossom

Tombat

Mammorest

All Pals in Sea Breeze Archipelago

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Lifmunk

Foxparks

Fuack

Tanzee

Rooby

Pengullet

Gumoss

Hoocrates

Teafant

Depresso

Cremis

Daedream

Rushoar

Nox

Celaray

Direhowl

Caprity

Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Ribbuny

Swee

Dinossom

Tombat

Mammorest

All Pals in Marsh Island

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Lifmunk

Fuack

Rooby

Pengullet

Gumoss

Hoocrates

Depresso

Cremis

Rushoar

Nox

Direhowl

Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Tombat

Mammorest

All Pals in Eastern Wild Island

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Foxparks

Tanzee

Pengullet

Teafant

Daedream

Rushoar

Nox

Direhowl

Caprity

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Ribbuny

Dinossom

Tombat

All Pals in Mossanda Forest

Gobfin

Mossanda

Loupmoon

Gorirat

Beegarde

Elizabee

Grintale

Surfent

Katress

Helzephyr

All Pals in Frostbound Mountains

Foxparks

Rooby

Mossanda

Arsox

Leezpunk Ignis

Loupmoon

Gorirat

Beegarde

Elizabee

Grintale

Swee

Sweepa

Chillet

Foxcicle

Reindrix

Kitsun

Flambelle

Katress

Wixen

Kelpsea Ignis

Helzephyr

Jormuntide

All Pals in Mount Flopie

Flopie

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Loupmoon

Galeclaw

Robinquill

Grintale

Katress

Helzephyr

All Pals in Ascetic Falls

Lamball

Fuack

Hoocrates

Depresso

Direhowl

Mozzarina

Woolipop

Melpaca

Ribbuny

Cawgnito

Loupmoon

Surfent

Relaxaurus

Broncherry

All Pals in Investigator's Fork

Lifmunk

Gumoss

Hoocrates

Depresso

Cremis

Fuddler

Celaray

Tocotoco

Hangyu

Dumud

Loupmoon

Galeclaw

Swee

Sweepa

Univolt

Surfent

Digtoise

Lovander

Kelpsea

Broncherry

Mammorest

Anubis

All Pals in Forgotten Island

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Lifmunk

Fuack

Rooby

Pengullet

Gumoss

Hoocrates

Teafant

Depresso

Cremis

Rushoar

Nox

Celaray

Direhowl

Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Tombat

Mammorest

All Pals in Ice Wind Island

Lamball

Cattiva

Chikipi

Foxparks

Tanzee

Pengullet

Teafant

Daedream

Rushoar

Nox

Celaray

Direhowl

Caprity

Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Ribbuny

Dinossom

Tombat

All Pals in Mount Obsidian

Gobfin Ignis

Incineram

Dumud

Leezpunk

Leezpunk Ignis

Pyrin

Pyrin Noct

Flambelle

Vanwyrm

Bushi

Ragnahawk

Wixen

Kelpsea Ignis

Blazehowl

Blazehowl Noct

Reptyro

Fenglope

All Pals in Sand Dunes

Fuddler

Tocotoco

Hangyu

Nitewing

Cawgnito

Leezpunk

Robinquill Terra

Rayhound

Dazzi

Dinossom Lux

Surfent Terra

Digtoise

Lovander

Beakon

Suzaku

Paladius

Necromus

All Pals in No Man's Trail

Pengullet

Mau Cryst

Hangyu Cryst

Caprity

Chillet

Reindrix

Vanwyrm Cryst

Mammorest

All Pals in Land Of Absolute Zero

Mau Cryst

Hangyu Cryst

Maraith

Vanwyrm Cryst

Sibelyx

Cryolinx

Mammorest Cryst

Wumpo

Lyleen Noct

All Pals in No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Penking

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Vaelet

Elphidran

Azurobe

Petallia

Grizzbolt

All Pals in No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Incineram Noct

Verdash

Kingpaca

Wumpo Botan

Warsect

Quivern

Menasting

Jormuntide Ignis

All Pals in No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Incineram Noct

Bushi

Fenglope

Blazamut

Astegon

Lyleen

Faleris

Orserk

Shadowbeak

That wraps up our guide on all the different Pal locations in Palworld. If you need to make more sense of which Pals are most important, check out our list of the best starter Pals and the fastest mounts in Palworld. You should also consult our Palworld type chart guide to help you figure out how best to combat each Pal you encounter in the Palpagos Islands.