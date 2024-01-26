Looking for the best Electric Pals in Palworld? Electric Pals are particularly strong against Water-types in Palworld, which means they are well worth having in your team when approaching any water-based boss fights.

With a Pal list that is ever-expanding and has over 130 as of writing, it can be hard knowing which to prioritise. Below we've gathered a list of the best Electric Pals in Palworld including the strongest for combat and the most skilled to help you on your search.

Palworld: Best Electric Pals

The following is a list of the best Electric Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Jolthog 012 Jolt Bomb Generating Electricity Level 1 Desolate Church

Northwest Windswept Hills Mossanda Lux 033b Grenadier Panda Planting Level 2

Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 2

Transporting Level 3

Generating Electricity Level 3 Eastern Wind Island Univolt 056 Swift Deity Lumbering Level 1

Generating Electricity Level 2 Deep Bamboo Thicket

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Rayhound 060 Jumping Force Generating Electricity Level 2 Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Beakon 073 Thunderous Transporting Level 3

Generating Electricity Level 2

Gathering Level 1 Deep Sand Dunes

Far North Relaxaurus Lux 085b Missile Party Transporting Level 1

Generating Electricity Level 3 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Grizzbolt 103 Yellow Tank Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 2

Transporting Level 3

Generating Electricity Level 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Orserk 106 Ferocious Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity Level 4

Handiwork Level 2

Transporting Level 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

What is the best Electric Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you're looking for the best Electric Pal for combat, the Orserk is the one for you. Even in its earlier levels, the Orserk is capable of staggering Electric damage. Its level 1 attack, the Kerauno, has an attack power of 100 and involves the Orserk hurtling a lightning blade at an enemy.

In addition, it has access to a Dragon Breath attack at level 22. The only downside is that the Orserk requires you to gain access to Wildlife Sanctuary No.3 which may take you several in-game hours.

If you're looking for a more accessible alternative, the Mossanda Lux is a solid option. Once recruited, the Mossanda Lux has an impressive repertoire of Electric attacks including the Shockwave attack at level 7 and the Lightening Strike at level 40, capable of 120 Electric damage. Additionally, it has a lovely set of working skills, making it a viable Pal to recruit for your base.

That rounds off our guide to the best Electric Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our list of best base Pals to increase your mining, logging, farming production and more.