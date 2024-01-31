Looking for the best Water Pals in Palworld? Water Pals are strongest against Fire Pals in Palworld, meaning it is usually a good idea to have a few recruited in your team when you're venturing into hot areas like Mount Obsidian.

We've gathered a list of the best Water Pals in the game based on their unique Partner Skills, attack powers and efficiency with watering at a base. This should give you all the information you need to prioritise which Water Pals you need to recruit first in Palworld.

Palworld: Best Water Pals

The following is a list of the best Water Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Gobfin 031 Angry Shark Handiwork Level 1

Transporting Level 1

Watering Level 2 Gobfin's Turf Elphidran Aqua 080b Amicable Water Dragon Lumbering Level 2, Watering Level 3 Must breed an Elphidran and Surfent together Azurobe 082 Waterwing Dance Watering Level 3 Bridge of the Twin Knights

No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Relaxaurus 085 Hungry Missile Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2 Ascetic Falls Jormuntide 101 Stormbringer Sea Dragon Watering Level 4 South of Investigator's Fork Suzaku Aqua 102b Wings of Water Watering Level 3 Must breed a Suzaku and Water Pal together

What is the best Water Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Jormuntide is arguably the best Water Pal in Palworld. This is mostly due to the utility of being able to use it as a water mount (without depleting stamina) and the mixture of Dragon, Water and Electric attacks it can perform.

In particular, once it reaches level 22 it can perform an Aqua Burst attack with a power output of 100 which hurls a giant ball of water at enemies. It also gains access to the Hydro Laser attack at level 40. This attack can deal out 150 power, an impressive feat when most attacks of this calibre are reserved for level 50 onwards.

Additionally, the Jormuntide has the best watering level out of other Water Pals. This makes the Pal a worthy addition to your base as well as your team. You can usually find one of these impressive Pals South of Investigator's Fork, but be sure to check out our interactive map for more points of interest, collectables, Alpha locations and more.

If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, the Teafant has a useful Partner Skill that can restore the player's HP in battle. Additionally, the Pengullet has both Water and Ice attacks and a Partner Skill that kits it out with a rocket launcher. Combine this with a Kelpsea Pal to increase the Watter attacks of all Pals in your team and you have a solid loadout.

That rounds off our guide to the best Water Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.