Looking for the best Dragon Pals in Palworld? Dragon Pals are an elemental creature in Palworld, with enhanced strength against Dark-type Pals. As such, if you're gearing up for a boss fight against a Dark Pal you'll need a team of the best Dragon Pals in Palworld at your disposal.

We've cultivated a list of the strongest Dragon Pals best suited for combat in Palworld. We've also listed their skill proficiencies if you're looking for a suitable Pal to work at your base. See below for our top picks.

Palworld: Best Dragon Pals

The following is a list of the best Dragon Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Chillet 055 Wriggling Weasel Gathering Level 1

Cooling Level 1 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

No Man's Trail

Fort Ruins Dinossom 064 Fragrant Dragon Planting Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Desolate Church Dinossom Lux 064b Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 PIDF Tower Entrance

Duneshelter Elphidran 080 Amicable Holy Dragon Lumbering Level 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Elphidran Aqua 080b Amicable Water Dragon Lumbering Level 2

Watering Level 3 Must breed an Elphidran and Surfent together Azurobe 082 Waterwing Dance Watering Level 3 Bridge of the Twin Knights

No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Relaxaurus 085 Hungry Missile Transporting Level 1

Watering Level 2 Ascetic Falls Relaxaurus Lux 085b Missile Party Transporting Level 1

Generating Electricity Level 3 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Quivern 095 Sky Dragon's Affection Handiwork Level 1

Transporting Level 3

Gathering Level 2

Mining Level 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Astegon 098 Black Ankylosaur Handiwork Level 1

Mining Level 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Jormuntide 101/font> Stormbringer Sea Dragon Watering Level 4 South of Investigator's Fork Jormuntide Ignis 101b Stormbringer Lava Dragon Kindling Level 4 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Orserk 106 Ferocious Thunder Dragon Generating Electricity Level 4

Handiwork Level 2

Transporting Level 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Jetragon 111 Aerial Missile Gathering Level 3 Northern Volcanic Cavern

What is the best Dragon Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Jetragon is often regarded as the best Dragon Pal in Palworld. This is mostly because you can ride them as a flying mount and whilst doing so, fire missiles from above onto enemies.

The Jetragon has Fire, Dark and Dragon-type attacks, making it strong against a variety of elements. Its most powerful attack, the Dragon Meteor literally launches multiple meteorites down on enemies whilst in mid-flight.

As of writing, the Jetragon is only available in the far southwestern volcanic region of the map. This means it will be a later-game addition to your Pal team. For this reason, we also recommend the Elphidran or Quivern as other powerful Dragon-type alternatives with strong attacks and flying capabilities.

If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Relaxaurus as a reliable Dragon Pal team member. These adorable Pals can be ridden as a mount and can fire a missile launcher as part of their Partner Skill, once unlocked. Additionally, they have both Water and Dragon attacks, with the capability to execute the same Dragon Meteor power as the Jetragon once they reach level 50.

That rounds off our guide to the best Dragon Pals in Palworld.