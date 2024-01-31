Looking for the best Ground Pals in Palworld? Ground Pals are particularly effective in combat against Electric Pals so it's worthwhile recruiting them in Palworld early. This is particularly useful when fighting the first Syndicate Tower boss, Grizzbolt, who has access to some pretty lethal Electric attacks.

Below we've gathered the strongest Ground Pals according to attack power and Partner Skill. We've also explored which Ground Pals are the best to recruit to your base, based on important skills like mining.

Palworld: Best Ground Pals

The following is a list of the best Ground Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skills, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Dumud 043 Soil Improver Transporting Level 1

Watering Level 1

Mining Level 2 Northeast of Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant Robinquill Terra 048b Hawk Eye Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 1

Medicine Production Level 1

Transporting Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter, PIDF Tower Entrance Digtoise 067 Drill Crusher Mining Level 3 Deep Sand Dunes

northeast of Sacred Realm of the Winged Tyrant Reptyro 088 Ore-Loving Beast Kindling Level 3

Mining Level 3 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Ice Reptyro 088b Ice-Loving Beast Cooling Level 3

Mining Level 3 Sacred Mountain Cavern (Land of Absolute Zero) Menasting 099 Steel Scorpion Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Anubis 100 Guardian of the Desert Handiwork Level 4

Transporting Level 2

Mining Level 3 Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

What is the best Ground Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Anubis is undoubtedly the best Ground Pal in Palworld. In combat, the Anubis can flit across the battlefield with an impressive speed sidestep, making it a nightmare for enemies to target. Additionally, its Partner Skill, Guardian of the Desert applies Ground damage to the player's attacks.

Out of the attacks at the Anubis Pal's disposal, the Sand Tornado (available at level 15), can launch two sand tornados at enemies with a damage output of 80. The Anubis has many more powerful Ground attacks, up to and including the Rock Lance attack at level 50, which is capable of delivering 150 attack power in the form of a large rock spear summoned underneath an enemy.

If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Dumud as a reliable Ground Pal team member. Their Partner Skill, Soil Improver naturally buffs all attacks of other Ground Pals in your team. Although the Dumud is best-caught northeast of Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant, we found luck hatching one at an Egg Incubator with a Common Rocky Egg. We also caught one in a random cage within an enemy camp. You can check out our interactive map for a more comprehensive guide to all Egg locations in Palworld.

If you want a Ground Pal to take care of mining at your base, we suggest recruiting a Digtoise which has a mining skill level of 3. Additionally, their Partner Skill, Drill Crusher allows them to perform a spinning attack which crushes up ores and mines them quickly.

That rounds off our guide to the best Ground Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.