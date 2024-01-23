Want to know how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld? Pal Fluids are a useful (and perhaps mildly disturbing) resource that you'll need to gather in Palworld, especially if you want to keep your base Pals relaxed with a nice Hot Spring. Literally described as "body fluids taken from a Pal," Pal Fluids are harvested and utilised for their "high viscosity."

Putting aside the dark question of exactly what these fluids are, it's important to start farming water Pals if you want to stockpile Pal Fluids as soon as possible. We've listed the Pals who regularly drop Pal Fluids below, as well as a few strategies for crafting with Pal Fluids in Palworld's early game.

What Palworld Pals drop Pal Fluids?

These are the Pals we've found thus far who have a chance to drop Pal Fluids if you defeat them. You'll notice that they're all water Pals, which means they can typically be found along shorelines.

Celaray

Fuack

Gobfin

Jormuntide

Kelpsea

Lyleen Noct

Pengullet

Surfent

Surfent Terra

Teafant

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Pal Fluids farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

If you want to acquire Pal Fluids as quickly as possible, head to the nearest body of water to start farming.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Pengullets are probably the easiest water Pals to harverst for Pal Fluids, since they're not too far from your starting zone. Venture to the coastline and ocean near the Grassy Behemoth Hills, which are just to the northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings, and you should see groups of Pengullets congregating. Fuacks and Teafants shouldn't be too far away, and as you go closer to the water you're bound to run into some Celarays. If you end up dying at any point, you can also use this as a convenient excuse to respawn at the Windswept Hills Flying Fish Coast, which is across the water to the southwest of the Plateau of Beginnings. This area is chock full of water Pals, and the first time I respawned there, I emerged smackdab next to a whole pack of Celerays.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once you've got your Pal Fluids, it's time to head back to base to see what you can build. The first structure you'll likely unlock on the Technology tree is the Hot Spring, which becomes available at Level 10 and is vital if you want to keep your base Pals' sanity, or SAN, high. A Pal with a low SAN will become depressed and slack off, so get that Hot Spring built ASAP. (One has to wonder if the Pals enjoying the Hot Spring are secretly bathing in the fluids of their fallen comrades... Best to not delve too deep into that horrifying scenario, I think.)

As you level up, other notable items and structures you can build with Pal Fluids become available. These include Celaray's Gloves at Level 7, which lets you use a Celaray as a glider (but only if you've already caught a Celaray), Cement, which unlocks at Level 19 and can used for structures, and a Water Fountain, which unlocks at Level 23 and boosts the watering skills of Pals at your base.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Pal Fluids are also a decent resouce for quickly making money. If you're in need of Gold Coins and have a decent supply of Pal Fluids at your disposal, head over to the Small Settlement to the west of the Plateau of Beeginnings and sell your fluids to the Wandering Merchant for 90 gold each. If you're in need of other Pals or more important items, this is a great way to rack up money in Palworld's early game.

And that's it for getting Pal Fluids in Palworld. For a full rundown of all of the furry friends in Palworld, check out our list of the best Pals in Palworld and how to capture them. For newbies, we've got a list of the best starter Pals and a useful selection of tips and tricks to assist you as you make the Palpagos Islands your home.