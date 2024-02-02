Want to know how to get Coal in Palworld? If you want to eventually build the best weapons in Palworld, you'll need Coal, which can be used to create the Refined Ingots necessary for metal weapons like firearms.

Coal is a fairly rare resource that can only be mined from Coal nodes on the Palworld map, and there are also two Pals that occasionally drop it when defeated. We've listed all the details on these Coal gathering locations and Pal drops below, along with a few strategies on mining Coal for the first time.

Where to mine Coal

You can mine Coal near the following locations, which correspond to the names of the closest Great Eagle Statues that you use to Fast Travel around Palworld's map. Keep in mind that you'll need to hike a bit (and in some cases climb cliffsides) after teleporting to these locations, and a fast flying mount will come in handy. For your convenience we've listed the exact coordinates that you'll need to go to order to find Coal nodes.

Deep Sand Dunes: Head west (319, 498) to find 8 Coal nodes.

Sacred Realm of the Swift: Head west (189, -39) to find 6 Coal nodes.

Sealed Realm of the Guardian: Head east (288, -21) to find 6 Coal nodes.

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant: Head northeast to (-125, -84) and (-96, -120). Each location has 6 Coal nodes.

What Palworld Pals drop Coal?

There are only two Pals who drop Coal if you defeat them, and they're both late game Pals that you won't be able to realistically capture until your Level is in the 40s. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

Blazamut

Menasting

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Coal farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Coal tends to be a commodity used in Palworld's mid to late game, since you'll mostly want it to craft high-end weaponry. If this is your first time mining coal, your best bet is to head to the desert near the Sacred Realm of the Winged Tyrant Fast Travel point, shown above.

You'll be fairly close to an Anubis Alpha Pal and the desert heat will slowly sap away your health, so be sure to avoid antagonising the boss and wear armour that can protect you, such as the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor. Once you climb the cliffs where the Coal nodes are located, you'll be able to mine in peace. We recommend using a Metal Pickaxe for more efficient mining - you'll need to be Technology Level 11 to unlock this tool.

Once you've got Coal, you'll primarily use it at Technology Level 34, first to build an Improved Furnace. This furnace lets you craft Refined Ingots, which you'll need for all the heavy duty weaponry in Palworld's late game, like Assault Rifles and Shotguns. By the time you really need Coal, you may want to move your base to one of the locations listed above and invest in Pals with the Mining Work Suitability skill. Anubis and Blazamut both have a Level 3 in Mining and are excellent Pals to assign this role to; alternately, Dumud, Tombat, and Mammorest all do a fine job with Level 2 Mining scores.

And that's it for mining Coal in Palworld. If you're looking for more information on gathering resources across the Palpagos Islands, check out our guides to collecting Leather, collecting Pal Fluids, and collecting Bones. Good luck out there, and may your mining adventures go smoothly!