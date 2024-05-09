Wondering where to get Garlic in Hades 2? Garlic is one of many Reagents required to perform Incantations in Hades 2. Although the game doesn't explicitly tell you where to get Garlic, as you progress through the story you'll uncover Incantation recipes that require it.

In particular, you need Garlic to expand your garden and grow more plants. You also need Garlic to unlock the Crossroads Taverna, a place of respite where you can increase your romantic connections with the various NPC in Hades 2. Join us as we tell you where and how to get Garlic in the game.

Below contains location spoilers for an area past the second Hades 2 boss.

Where to get Garlic in Hades 2

Garlic grows above ground in the city of Ephyra. You can collect Garlic Cloves from circular, brown dig spots meaning you'll need to have your Silver Spade with you as you explore the city. You can then grow the Garlic Cloves within your Soil Plots at the Crossroads.

You'll need the Silver Spade to gather Garlic. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

These dig spots spawn randomly but are fairly common in and around the city. Here, you can also collect Bronze with your Crescent Pick and various fish if you have also unlocked the Rod of Fishing.

To get above ground and past the Warded Gateway, you need to have defeated the second boss, spoken to Hermes and brewed the Permeation of Witching-Wards Incantation. We also recommend brewing the Unraveling A Fateful Bond Incantation to give yourself more time above ground before being cursed.

For more information about the Unraveling A Fateful Bond Incantation and the ingredients needed, see our guide to getting Thalamus in Hades 2.

What is Garlic used for in Hades 2?

You can visit the The Crossroads Taverna with NPCs to grow relationships in Hades 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

As of writing, the main use for Garlic is to brew the following Incantations:

Rite of Social Solidarity: Restores the Crossroads Taverna where Shades and others rest and recover. Grants Ambrosia x1, (requires Nectar x2, Garlic x2).

Restores the Crossroads Taverna where Shades and others rest and recover. Grants Ambrosia x1, (requires Nectar x2, Garlic x2). Verdant Soil: Create two final Soil Plots near the grove, (requires Wheat x1, Garlic x1).

Create two final Soil Plots near the grove, (requires Wheat x1, Garlic x1). Surge of Fresh Air: Cause a Shrine of Hermes to appear in the space between each surface region. (Requires Fate Fabric x2, Garlic x2 and Mandrake x2).

If you have a surplus of Garlic, you can also sell it to the Wretched Broker for 10 Bones each. You can then trade these Bones for something more useful like Nectar, Bath Salts or Ambrosia.

That rounds off our guide to getting Garlic in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, Arcana Cards, and more.