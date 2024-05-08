Hades 2: How to get the Fishing Rod

Want to start fishing in Hades 2? You may on your runs have already seen fishing spots dotted about the Underworld in Hades 2. But if you try to interact with it, all you'll get is a "Tool Required" notification popup. In Hades 2, not only must you choose a weapon before each run, but you must also pick a Gathering Tool so you can gather specific resources when they appear. And of these tools, the hardest to get is the Fishing Rod.

In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock the Fishing Rod in Hades 2, including how to get all of the resources needed to access it. We'll also go over how to fish at any fishing spot.

How to get the Fishing Rod in Hades 2

The Rod Of Fishing is available to see from the beginning of the game by inspecting your Nocturnal Arms back in the Crossroads (next to Schelemeus), and selecting the Gathering Tools tab. However, the Fishing Rod cannot be selected until you unlock it.

To get the Fishing Rod in Hades 2, you need the following materials:

1x Bronze

2x Fate Fabric

Fate Fabric can be purchased at the Crossroads once you've unlocked the Wretched Broker via the Summoning of Mercantile Fortune Incantation at the cauldron. The Wretched Broker will trade you 1x Fate Fabric for 60x Bones, which you can gain aplenty in any run through the Underworld.

You can also obtain 10x Fate Fabric for 3 Obol Points at Charon's Gold Rewards box located on the pier next to the Wretched Broker. Obol Points are accrued each time you spend 1,000 Coins at Charon's shop. Finally, Arachne may sometimes offer you an Onyx Dress during a run, which will immediately give you 1x Fate Fabric.

Bronze

Bronze is harder to obtain, because you need to have advanced the main story until you unlock the Warded Gateway allowing you to head up rather than down to start a run. This involves defeating the second boss and meeting Hermes.

Bring the Crescent Pick tool with you when you go to the surface, and then mine any bronze statues you see to gain Bronze. As with all materials that can be mined with the Crescent Pick, each statue will give you 3x Bronze, which is more than enough to unlock the Fishing Rod.

Once you have the materials you need, just open up the Nocturnal Arms menu again, navigate to the Gathering Tools tab, and select the Rod Of Fishing to unlock it permanently.

Fishing Spots can appear in more or less every region - including Chaos... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

How to fish in Hades 2

Once you've unlocked the Fishing Rod in Hades 2, you can fish at any location where you can see bubbles rising from a water surface. Pretty much every region in Hades 2 has a different type of fish that you can collect from these spots, and they're easy to spot once you've cast the Reagent Sensing incantation, which highlights resource deposits after you've cleared a room.

To fish, stand next to a fishing spot and hit RB (or E on PC) to interact with it. Watch the bobber once you've thrown it in the water, and hit the interact button again when you see it submerge fully under the water. It may "fake" bob a few times, so only interact when the bobber fully submerges. You'll also hear a louder splash sound when the fish is ready to be reeled in.

You may reel it in instantly or, for rarer fish, you'll be presented with a mini-game in which the fish will swim around and you'll need to hit the interact prompt whenever it enters a circle highlighted zone. Do this three times and the fish will be secured into your inventory.

Interact with the Rod Of Fishing at the right time and you'll successfully catch a fish of some variety. The type depends on the region you're in. But if you interact too early or too late, then you'll catch nothing, and the fishing spot will disappear, forcing you to move on and find another fishing spot if you want to make use of your new Fishing Rod.

That's all you need to know in order to start fishing in Hades 2 with the fabled Rod Of Fishing!