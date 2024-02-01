Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Planting? Planting is a vital Work Suitability skill in Palworld for growing Berries, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wheat. As your base expands and you accumulate more Pals, you'll need a constant supply of these important foodstuffs to keep the Pal work force well-fed and happy. Luckily, with the help of a few key Pals, Planting is an easy task to automate.

Read on for a full rundown of the best Pals in Palworld with the Planting Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.

Best Palworld Planting Pals

Lyleen is the only Pal in the game with a Level 4 Planting Work Suitability. Lyleen also has a Level 3 in Handiwork and Medicine Production, making this elegant Harvest Goddess not only a wonderful addition to your roster, but a capable healer who will ensure that your base is always stocked with crops and healthy Pals.

Broncherry is the second-best Pal for Planting, with a level 3 Work Suitability. Broncherry has no other skills, so if you want Pals who can focus solely on Planting with no distractions, try capturing two Broncherries and putting them to work. Your plantations will be full in no time.

Alternate choices for good planters include Caprity, Mammorest, and Verdash, all of whom have a Level 2 Work Suitability. If you're just starting out in Palworld, you can also get by with a Lifmunk or Tanzee, who are easy-to-find and can monitor Planting tasks until you locate stronger Pals.

All Palworld Planting Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Planting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Planting Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Gumoss 013 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Church

Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Investigator's Fork Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island Caprity 035 2 Fort Ruins

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Small Settlement Cinnamoth 041 2 Ancient Ritual Site

Hypocrite Hill

Mount Flopie Summit Robinquill 048 1 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Dinossom 064 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Desolate Church Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Broncherry 086 3 Deep Bamboo Thicket

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Petallia 087 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Mammorest 090 2 Plateau of Beginnings

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Wumpo Botan 091b 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen 104 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now that you know the best Pals for Planting, go out there and make sure your Berry Plantations are in fine order! If you're looking for more intel on Pal Work Suitability skills, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides to the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Kindling that may be of interest as you continue to expand your base and take over the Palpagos Islands.