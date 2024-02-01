Palworld: Best Pals for Planting
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Planting? Planting is a vital Work Suitability skill in Palworld for growing Berries, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wheat. As your base expands and you accumulate more Pals, you'll need a constant supply of these important foodstuffs to keep the Pal work force well-fed and happy. Luckily, with the help of a few key Pals, Planting is an easy task to automate.
Read on for a full rundown of the best Pals in Palworld with the Planting Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.
Best Palworld Planting Pals
Lyleen is the only Pal in the game with a Level 4 Planting Work Suitability. Lyleen also has a Level 3 in Handiwork and Medicine Production, making this elegant Harvest Goddess not only a wonderful addition to your roster, but a capable healer who will ensure that your base is always stocked with crops and healthy Pals.
Broncherry is the second-best Pal for Planting, with a level 3 Work Suitability. Broncherry has no other skills, so if you want Pals who can focus solely on Planting with no distractions, try capturing two Broncherries and putting them to work. Your plantations will be full in no time.
Alternate choices for good planters include Caprity, Mammorest, and Verdash, all of whom have a Level 2 Work Suitability. If you're just starting out in Palworld, you can also get by with a Lifmunk or Tanzee, who are easy-to-find and can monitor Planting tasks until you locate stronger Pals.
All Palworld Planting Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Planting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Planting Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Lifmunk
|004
|1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Gumoss
|013
|1
|Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Investigator's Fork
|Flopie
|028
|1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Mossanda
|033
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|2
|Eastern Wind Island
|Caprity
|035
|2
|Fort Ruins
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Small Settlement
|Cinnamoth
|041
|2
|Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Mount Flopie Summit
|Robinquill
|048
|1
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Beegarde
|050
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Dinossom
|064
|2
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Desolate Church
|Verdash
|077
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Broncherry
|086
|3
|Deep Bamboo Thicket
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
|Petallia
|087
|3
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Mammorest
|090
|2
|Plateau of Beginnings
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen
|104
|4
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Now that you know the best Pals for Planting, go out there and make sure your Berry Plantations are in fine order! If you're looking for more intel on Pal Work Suitability skills, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides to the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Kindling that may be of interest as you continue to expand your base and take over the Palpagos Islands.