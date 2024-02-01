If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld: Best Pals for Planting

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Planting in Palworld

Screenshot of a Caprity in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum avatar
Guide by Jeremy Blum Guides Writer
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Planting? Planting is a vital Work Suitability skill in Palworld for growing Berries, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wheat. As your base expands and you accumulate more Pals, you'll need a constant supply of these important foodstuffs to keep the Pal work force well-fed and happy. Luckily, with the help of a few key Pals, Planting is an easy task to automate.

Read on for a full rundown of the best Pals in Palworld with the Planting Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair

Best Palworld Planting Pals

Lyleen is the only Pal in the game with a Level 4 Planting Work Suitability. Lyleen also has a Level 3 in Handiwork and Medicine Production, making this elegant Harvest Goddess not only a wonderful addition to your roster, but a capable healer who will ensure that your base is always stocked with crops and healthy Pals.

Broncherry is the second-best Pal for Planting, with a level 3 Work Suitability. Broncherry has no other skills, so if you want Pals who can focus solely on Planting with no distractions, try capturing two Broncherries and putting them to work. Your plantations will be full in no time.

Alternate choices for good planters include Caprity, Mammorest, and Verdash, all of whom have a Level 2 Work Suitability. If you're just starting out in Palworld, you can also get by with a Lifmunk or Tanzee, who are easy-to-find and can monitor Planting tasks until you locate stronger Pals.

All Palworld Planting Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Planting Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Planting Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Gumoss 013 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Investigator's Fork
Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island
Caprity 035 2 Fort Ruins
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Small Settlement
Cinnamoth 041 2 Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Mount Flopie Summit
Robinquill 048 1 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Dinossom 064 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Desolate Church
Verdash 077 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Broncherry 086 3 Deep Bamboo Thicket
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Petallia 087 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Mammorest 090 2 Plateau of Beginnings
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Wumpo Botan 091b 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen 104 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Now that you know the best Pals for Planting, go out there and make sure your Berry Plantations are in fine order! If you're looking for more intel on Pal Work Suitability skills, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides to the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Kindling that may be of interest as you continue to expand your base and take over the Palpagos Islands.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Jeremy Blum avatar

Jeremy Blum

Guides Writer

Jeremy is a Guides Writer at RPS. When he isn't living out his childhood dream of writing strategy guides, he enjoys rediscovering retro stuff, fiddling with his Steam Deck, and serving as a forever Game Master.

Comments