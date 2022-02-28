Elden Ring Fire Giant crash solution: how to avoid the crash bug during phase two of this fight

Want to know how to fix the Fire Giant crashing bug in Elden Ring? This frustrating bug has plagued many a late-game player already, causing their game to crash at the most inopportune moment. Thankfully, until FromSoftware patch out this bug, there is a working solution that will help you to avoid this crashing issue. Read on to find out how to fix the Fire Giant crash bug in Elden Ring.

How to fix the Elden Ring Fire Giant crash bug

If you've reached the Fire Giant fight in Elden Ring, you may have encountered the same bug as many other players are reporting: just as the second phase of the fight begins, after the cutscene, the game will crash without warning or error messages. What a dramatic moment for a crash, eh?

This bug appears to occur if you are on Torrent when the cutscene begins. Therefore, the working solution for this crash is: make sure you are dismounted from Torrent by the time the cutscene triggers. The cutscene always starts the moment the Fire Giant reaches half-health, so you should be able to time this fairly easily.

It is definitely possible for the game not to crash even if you stay on horseback throughout the cutscene; however, your odds of the game not crashing are vastly improved when you dismount from Torrent before the cutscene triggers.

Of course, without delving into too many spoilers for this late-game boss fight, the Fire Giant is one enemy where you're most likely going to want to use Torrent. That can make it a bit of a pain to have to dismount just before the second phase triggers. The good news, at least, is that you don't need to stay on foot during the second phase. The moment the cutscene ends, you can feel free to get back on horseback and continue fighting as you were before. All that matters is that you are not on horseback at the exact moment when the mid-fight cutscene begins.

That's all there is to avoiding this strange and frustrating Elden Ring Fire Giant crashing bug. If you want to find out more about the various bosses in the game, check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide. Otherwise, best prepare yourself for this late-game fight with the best weapons and best armour on offer.