Want to know how to get to the Divine Tower of Caelid in Elden Ring? The Divine Towers are important buildings to track down in Elden Ring, because each one will allow you to restore a different one of the Great Runes you earn by killing the major bosses of the game. The Divine Tower of Caelid is where you must go to restore the Great Rune belonging to General Radahn, and it's well worth doing so as soon as you've beaten him.

Below we'll explain exactly where to find the Divine Tower of Caelid, and how to reach its summit with ease so you can restore Radahn's Great Rune.

How to get to the Divine Tower of Caelid

The Divine Tower of Caelid is far easier to find than the Divine Tower of Liurnia that precedes it. It's easily visible on the north shore of the Caelid Wilds. Check out the exact location on the map below:

However, finding the Divine Tower of Caelid and reaching the top are two very different matters. After you reach the top you'll be able to activate a Site of Grace there which means you can fast travel to the top whenever you like; but to get there the first time, you'll need to slowly scale and parkour your way up the outskirts of the tower.

First, approach the tower from the south. You'll see two paths: one lower, which takes you to the tower base. Ignore this one. You want the higher path, which leads you to a tree branch sticking out next to the tower, a short distance up. Using Torrent, hop from this branch onto the nearby ledge with the ladder leading upwards.

At the top of the ladder, turn left and carefully move onto the stone lip sloping upwards then downwards. Jump over the gaps to reach the next ledge along. Defeat the soldier sitting there, then continue along the next stone lip to the next ledge, where you'll find another ladder.

Climb this ladder and in front of you will be a Site of Grace, where you can save your progress and avoid all this ladder-climbing the next time you want to visit the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Restoring Radahn's Great Rune

Congratulations! The hard part is over. Now, you can either take a left turn to head downwards and face more enemies; or you can take a right turn to reach the tower summit.

Head through the big double doors and take the elevator up to the top in order to restore Radahn's Great Rune, in much the same way as you restored Godrick's Great Rune previously.

Radahn's Great Rune, once activated, can be equipped at any Site of Grace to increase your maximum Health, Stamina, and FP. Very useful stuff, so it's all worth the effort of scaling the Divine Tower of Caelid.

That's the trick to reaching the top of the Divine Tower of Caelid and activating Radahn's Great Rune in Elden Ring. If you're this far into the game, you're in a great position to go off in search of some of the best weapons and best armour in the game. Alternatively, you can check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide to see if there are any you've missed during your journey.