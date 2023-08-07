Want to know how to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3? Multiclassing opens up a wealth of synergies in Baldur's Gate 3, allowing you to blend any classes together and gain access to their features and spells. It's also far simpler than the pen and paper alternative, shedding some of the stricter elements of D&D 5e multiclassing to make it far more approachable for those new to the system with Baldur's Gate 3.

In this guide, we'll break down how to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can have fun creating a multi-talented adventurer who can do a little bit of everything. We'll also cover how to multiclass on Explorer difficulty, if you want to partake in some mix-and-match fun while still having an easier ride.

How to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3

To multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3, you must first gain a level. Then, in the level up screen, click the "Add Class" icon in the top-right corner of the "Level Up" panel. When you do so, you'll be able to choose any class with which to mix your current character.

Unlike in D&D 5e, in which there are minimum attribute requirements that you must meet before you can multiclass, Baldur's Gate 3 lets you go wild without limits. That means you can multiclass into anything: Barbarian/Rogue? Sure! Warlock/Druid? Be our guest! One level in all 12 Baldur's Gate 3 classes? There's an achievement for that!

Of course, taking a level in each class doesn't grant access to every single one of their abilities. You only gain access to the abilities earned from each level in a respective class.

If you have five levels in Fighter, for example, you'll get the Extra Attack feature. A level six character with five levels of Wizard and one level of Fighter (Wizard 5/Fighter 1) will not get Extra Attack, because this is a feature that only unlocks upon reaching level five in the Fighter class, rather than your overall character level.

Multiclassing can give you access to some powerful synergies, then, but it also makes buildcrafting far more complicated. The max level for your character is level 12, so it's easy to become weaker than other characters who follow a single class for all of their adventure.

Those following a single class will gain access to the most powerful abilities upon reaching higher levels, while those who multiclass immediately sacrifice the ability to reach max level with a single class. That means they will will have a greater range of lower level abilities, but possibly nothing that can rival the toughest monsters in the game.

Multiclassing is actually disabled on the lowest difficulty, Explorer, presumably for the added complexities it brings to build composition. However, you can enable multiclassing on the lowest difficulty with the TC - Multiclass Unlocker (Full release version) mod, which you can install using Nexus mods.

That wraps up our guide on how to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3. Of course, abilities and combat options are only one part of this sprawling CRPG.