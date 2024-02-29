Baldur’s Gate 3 makes Minthara more pally and everyone less rude in latest update

After putting everyone in the mood for a smooch on Valentine’s Day with its hefty Patch 6, Baldur's Gate 3 is continuing the friendly atmosphere in its latest hotfix, which makes your party members want to hang out with you and everyone less likely to tell you to piss off (without good reason, anyway).

Hotfix 20, or v4.1.1.4854838 if you love a long string of numbers (hi, Yoko Taro), largely takes aim at a bunch of bugs that impeded progress or caused other problems.

As is typical with a sprawling RPG like Baldur’s Gate 3 built on the complicated mesh of so many systems and interactions, the eclectic patch list makes for fairly amusing reading. For example, one now-solved issue was dialogue having a go at you for trespassing next to the Steel Watch Foundry being spammed continually, while another code quirk locked you into endless combat if you left some bats alive after beating Cazador.

Elsewhere, it seems that world itself was prone to suffering the classic tabletop malady of analysis paralysis while playing the Dungeons & Dragons behind Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat, as the environment would at points refuse to take its turn, stopping fights from progressing.

Most notably, the hotfix makes Minthara more willing to tag along with the rest of your party during Act 2 and 3, with the drow companion apparently prone to just not following the group at times. Ironically, a separate bug made her too clingy when escorted from Moonrise Towers, where she wouldn’t leave the party.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

On a similar note, the update also fixes a bug that led to characters saying they were too busy to talk, even when they weren’t. Consider it a politeness patch, perhaps.

Larian has also eliminated a couple of exploits that could be used to farm money and loot while opening certain containers while trading and infinitely cloning Herdmaster Skardjall's Scale Mail when you nicked his Whipping Cane.

Other improvements include fixes for missing textures, artifacting in some cutscenes and a variety of crashes, including putting you back at the main menu if a save fails to load.

If you’re on Mac, the update also brings the kissing update (and the rest of Patch 6) along with past hotfixes to OS X, so you can get in on the action too.