Pucker up for better kissing in “hefty” Baldur’s Gate 3 update next week

Romance sim masquerading as fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is putting vaseline on its lips, wiggling a little bit of tongue out and practising in the mirror for its next big update. That’s right, just in time for Valentine’s Day (or maybe just after), Larian are dropping the “Improved Smooches” patch.

That’s the slightly more titillating name I’ve given what’s officially known as Patch 6, based on Larian’s own tease of what to expect - headlined by a short clip of the internet’s problematic fave vampire Astarion locking lips and, er, forehead with Tav, showing off a couple of the new romance options when wooing your Faerûn bias.

Snogging is undoubtedly the most exciting thing in the update, given Baldur’s Gate 3’s current de facto place as the romance game to beat. It’s far from the only thing, though, as Larian dropped some brief details on what else the “hefty” patch will include.

Love is in the air in Faerûn, and we've made improvements to locking lips with your romantic partner!



Among the complete offering will be new idle animations for characters while you’re taking a breather at camp, along with some new Legendary Actions for those of you up for the challenge of taking on the RPG’s hardcore Honour Mode.

Sprinkled on top of the new features and bigger improvements will be “plenty of bug fixes”, with Larian saying they’ll put out a full set of patch notes soon enough. Patch 6 is then planned to release next week, with an exact day and time yet to be confirmed. Hopefully it'll be in time for you to spend Valentine's Day with your digital sweetheart - and teach them a new way to use those lips. Oo-err.