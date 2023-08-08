Baldur's Gate 3: How to respec your character

How do you respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3? Baldur's Gate 3 has countless build combinations, so if your initial build isn't quite cutting it, you're not alone.

If you're hoping to respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3, here's everything you need to know, including how to find the NPC that will allow you to respec, the basics of respecing, interface options, costs, and everything else you need if you want to try a new character build.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

How to respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3

To respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll initially need to talk to a specific NPC called Withers. Withers is a fairly distinctive-looking character — not a skeleton, but not exactly alive, either. Once you find him, he'll become a vendor at your camp.

It will cost 100 gold each time you respec your character. You can respec a companion as well for the same cost. When you respec your main character or any companion character, it will reset them to level one, but you can immediately level up your character to where you were previously, allowing you to choose your different skills, subclasses, spells, and other specs.

Withers can also revive your dead companions for 200 gold and will allow you to select a hireling to your party for 100 gold. There are 12 hireling options — one for every class. Hirelings can supplement your party by adding specific class skills to your repertoire or can replace any dead or otherwise missing companions.

Image credit: Larian Studios / Rock Paper Shotgun

How to find Withers in Baldur's Gate 3

Withers is a bit difficult to find, but you can encounter him relatively early in your playthrough. You may want to ensure you're around level 3 and have a full crew alongside you as you seek to find him, as most players will face a challenging combat scenario on their journey to find him.

Early in your game, you'll find a waypoint in the Overgrown Ruins. If you didn't save Shadowheart on the ship, you'll see her banging on a door nearby. You can lockpick this door, or can convince the character behind the door to let you in with successful Persuasion and Deception options. Regardless, be prepared for battle once you enter.

If none of those options are successful, you'll have to take a longer journey to get in. Follow the path slightly west and then to the north, into an area of ruins. You'll be following a marker for the quest Explore the Ruins, as you'll have likely already picked up the side quest at this time.

Once there, you'll find a couple of bandits attempting to find a way to smash through the ground and into the ruins. Deal with them via your chosen means — you can fight them, but you can also persuade them to flee. Then, above you, you'll find a concrete block hanging from a wooden structure, which hangs over a cracked concrete area. Shoot it with a ranged weapon or ability, and it will fall, knocking a hole in the ground.

Jump into the hole, which will take you right into an engagement. Defeat this crew of enemies — it's a little on the tough side, so be prepared to give it your all — and don't forget to take a short rest after you do this, as you'll need to replenish your health and spells for the next engagement. Explore the crypt, and eventually, your exploration should lead you to the Dank Crypt. Wander through the crypt until you reach the back of the room, where you'll find a button. This will open a door but will also trigger more enemies. Defeat them, then enter the room with the sarcophagus to awaken Withers.

You can attack Withers, but the better option here is to play along with him and let him leave on his own accord. Withers will then be on his way, but once you return to camp, you'll find the NPC has set up shop at your refuge.

How to respec with Withers

Chat with Withers at the camp. He'll say very little about his background but will give you several options as you continue to speak with him.

You'll be prompted to ask: "Can you help me change my class?" Paying him the requisite 200 gold will take you to a UI interface that allows you to repec your class and other applicable features such as your subclass, abilities, and skill proficiencies. You can respec your companions, too.

Image credit: Larian Studios / Rock Paper Shotgun

While you can't change your race or background, you can choose a new class and then need to choose specs to accompany that. Once you do that, click the button to confirm, and then follow the "Level Up" prompt on your character to choose spells and other options to the level you were when you chose to respec.

To respec a companion, ensure they're in your party and have them speak with Withers. They'll then have the same options you had to respec your custom character.

That's everything you need to know about how to respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3. Given that this game is full of secrets and mysteries, you might also want to check out our guide to how to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3, learn who the Guardian is, and read up on all the game's steamy romance options.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.