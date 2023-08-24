Baldur's Gate 3 best Wizard build guide

What is the best Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard build? Wizards are the most highly Spell-driven Class in Baldur's Gate 3. Much of your Wizard build will involve making choices around dealing high-damage Spells while ensuring you have some that can protect and heal yourself and allies as necessary. As a result, it's essential to ensure your Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard build contains a selection of Spells that can help your team in every scenario.

In Baldur's Gate 3, your companion Gale is a Wizard. Even if you aren't planning a playthrough as a Wizard, this guide can still help you along as you level Gale. If you're looking for the best Wizard build in Baldur's Gate 3, we have an overview of the Class, followed by our recommendations for the best Wizard Race, Subclass, Background, and Spells.

Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard build basics

Wizards are a Spellcasting Class but differ from others such as Sorcerers in that Wizards study, learn, and prepare Spells while Sorcerers' magical powers are innate. Wizards can change and prepare new Spells each day to make their arsenal suitable for specific challenges. They also benefit from Arcane Recovery, which allows them to replenish Spell Slots while not in combat. However, they cannot restore Spell Slots above Spell Level 5 with this Action. The number of Spell Slots you can recover depends on your number of Arcane Recovery Charges. Your number of charges increases every other Level, starting with Level 1.

Wizard Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies:

Wizard Weapon Proficiencies: Daggers, quarterstaves, light crossbows

Daggers, quarterstaves, light crossbows Wizard Armor Proficiencies: None

None Wizard Skill Proficiencies (choose 2): History, Insight, Investigation, Medicine, Religion

History, Insight, Investigation, Medicine, Religion Wizard Saving Throws: Intelligence, Wisdom

Wizard Subclass options

At Level 2, Wizards can choose from the following Subclasses, which for the Wizard are also called Schools:

Abjuration: These Spells summon wards, banish enemies, and nullify magic.

These Spells summon wards, banish enemies, and nullify magic. Evocation: Focus elemental energy into powerful attacks and enchantments.

Focus elemental energy into powerful attacks and enchantments. Necromancy: Channel the power of death.

Channel the power of death. Conjuration: Summon objects and creatures and displace them in space.

Summon objects and creatures and displace them in space. Enchantment: Use your magic to influence and bend the will and conviction of those around you.

Use your magic to influence and bend the will and conviction of those around you. Divination: Peer through time itself and sculpt the future.

Peer through time itself and sculpt the future. Illusion: Unravel and restitch the fabric of reality to fool your foes.

Unravel and restitch the fabric of reality to fool your foes. Transmutation: Exercise power of crude matter and manipulate it.

In each case, learning Spells of that type from scrolls only costs you 25 gold per spell level, not 50 gold.

Best Wizard Race, Background, and Skills

Your Race, Background, and Skills can greatly enhance and strengthen your Wizard character. These may vary based on your team composition, but these are our best picks for a solid Wizard build.

The best Wizard Race is Forest Gnome.

The Gnome Races cannot move as far as most other races per turn, with a limitation of 7.5m. However, beings of this Race gain Gnome Cunning for instant Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

The Forest Gnome also gains Darkvision, which allows them to see in the dark up to 12m. They also gain the Spell Speak with Animals, allowing them to verbally communicate with beasts for advantages on the character's journey.

The best Wizard Background is Sage.

The Sage gains Proficiency on rolls made with Arcana and History. Arcana allows you to recall lore about Spells, magical items, Eldritch symbols, traditions, and similar matters, while History allows you to recall lore about happenings throughout history.

The best Wizard Skill Proficiencies are Investigation and Insight.

Investigation allows you to make deductions about clues, while Insight helps you determine a being's true intentions.

Best Wizard Subclass

The best Wizard Subclass is the Evocation School, which, as you level up, enhances your Cantrips and most of your damage-based Spells. The increased damage is because many damage-dealing Spells are Evocation Spells. Also, at Level 2, you'll gain Sculpt Spells, which means you cannot harm allies with these Evocation Spells.

Best Wizard Spells and Cantrips

As a Wizard, you will initially gain three Cantrips, which are Spells that do not take up a Spell Slot, plus a list of Prepared Spells. However, you can switch out your prepared Spells regularly. Our list of Cantrips and Spells offers our recommendations as to which you will want to equip most often, though it's important to remember you can switch these out to conform to specific situations.

Best Wizard Cantrips

The best Wizard Cantrips are Fireball, Poison Spray, Mage Hand, and Minor Illusion. This grants some damage-dealing Cantrips and some that will help you deflect enemies in specific situations.

Best Wizard Spells

Note that in Baldur's Gate 3, Spell Levels do not conform to character levels. Instead, Spell Levels typically increase every other character level.

These are the best Wizard Spells by Spell Level:

Level 1: Burning Hands, Magic Missle, Mage Armor, Shield

Level 2: Scorching Ray, Misty Step

Level 3: Fireball, Haste, Counterspell

Level 4: Greater Invisibility

Level 5: Cone of Cold

Level 6: Chain Lightning

The listed damage Spells enhance your power as an Evocation Wizard, while protection and evasion Spells such as Mage Armor, Shield, Counterspell, Misty Step, and Greater Invisibility can prevent you from taking damage. These are important due to the fact that the Wizard Class has no inherent Armor Proficiency.

Best Wizard Feats

Wizard can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Wizard Feats are:

Level 4: War Caster

War Caster Level 8: Resilient

Resilient Level 12: Tough

War Caster gives Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration when taking damage. Resilient increases an Ability by +1, and we suggest adding this to Constitution to increase your Proficiency Bonus so you are likelier to win your Saving Throws when an enemy Action attempts to break your Concentration. Tough is also useful for granting two extra HP per level for a total of +26 at Level 12, as one of the Wizard's primary weaknesses is that the Class has no Armor Proficiency and can easily suffer damage.

That's everything you need to know about developing the best Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard build.

