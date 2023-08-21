Baldur's Gate 3 best Cleric build guide

What is a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Cleric build? In Baldur's Gate 3, Clerics represent the gods they worship, meaning they can wield potent magic on their deity's behalf. The token healers of the D&D universe, Clerics play an important role when added to any team composition. However, lest you think Clerics are all goodness and humility, the game lets you develop some extremely creative Cleric builds.

And while you can't necessarily expect them to be hardcore weapon damage dealers, Clerics have plenty of spells that can deal significant damage against foes — just like you might expect from a character that represents, you know, an all-powerful god. If you're looking for the best Cleric build ideas in Baldur's Gate 3, here's everything you need to know including the best Race, Subclass, Background, and Feat for your character.

If you've gone Cleric, you can expect to draw from the elements and your holy powers to keep allies safe while debuffing allies in combat when facing the creatures and beings of Faerun. So, while developing your Cleric build can be a relatively complex process, you'll have a much more streamlined approach if you build your character with this in mind. And, if divine power is what you seek, you'll have to choose your approach wisely as the game gives you numerous options to spec your character.

Cleric Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, morningstars

Cleric Armor Proficiencies: Light armor, medium armor, shields

Cleric Skill Proficiencies (choice of two): History, Intelligence, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion, Religion

Cleric Saving Throws: Charisma, Wisdom

Cleric Domain options

At Level 1, Clerics can choose from the following Subclasses, which for Clerics are known as Domains:

Life (includes heavy armor Proficiency): Focus on Spells that protect and restore mind, body, and soul.

Focus on Spells that protect and restore mind, body, and soul. Light: Emphasizes justice and majesty with spells designed to dispel darkness and harm the undead.

Emphasizes justice and majesty with spells designed to dispel darkness and harm the undead. Knowledge: A focus on adaptable spells, with many designed to debuff enemies.

A focus on adaptable spells, with many designed to debuff enemies. Trickery: Emphasizes deception and illusion magic.

Emphasizes deception and illusion magic. Nature (includes heavy armor Proficiency): An embodiment of the natural world, drawing your power from natural elements in the world around you.

An embodiment of the natural world, drawing your power from natural elements in the world around you. Tempest (includes heavy armor Proficiency): Leverages destruction via forces such as thunder and lightning.

Leverages destruction via forces such as thunder and lightning. War (includes martial weapons Proficiency and heavy armor Proficiency): An emphasis on savagery against those who you consider unrighteous.

Cleric Deity options

Clerics must choose to worship one of 20 Deities. Your choices may impact how NPCs interact with you, but ultimately, these choices don't have much bearing on how you spec your character. The only things to note are that the Drow Clerics must worship Lolth (though other Races can also worship her). Only Girthyanki can worship Vlaakith, but they can worship other Deities. And finally, Eilostraee is a Drow goddess, but Drow Clerics can't worship her because they must worship Lolth.

Best Cleric Race, Background, and Skills

Your Race, Background, and Skills can greatly enhance and strengthen your Cleric character. These may vary based on your team composition, but these are our best picks for a solid Cleric build.

The best Cleric Race is Gold Dwarf.

The Dwarf Race has a reduced movement speed of 7.5m per turn, as opposed to most Races' 9m. However, the Race grants Dwarven Combat Training for Weapon Proficiency in battleaxes, handaxes, light hammers, and warhammers. The Race also gains Darkvision, allowing characters of this Race to see in the dark, and Dwarven Resilience for Advantage on Saving Throws against Poison and Resistance against Poison damage.

The primary benefit to choosing the Gold Dwarf Subrace is Dwarven Toughness, which increases the character's Hit Point maximum by one and increases it one more for every level.

The best Cleric Background is Acolyte.

As an Acolyte, the character has chosen to live their life in service to the temple, which aligns nicely with the Cleric class as a whole. The Acolyte gains Proficiencies in Insight and Relgion. Insight allows you to determine a creature's true intentions, while Religion allows you to recall lore about Deities, rites, rituals, prayer, and other religious elements.

The best Cleric Skill Proficiencies are Medicine and Persuasion.

Medicine allows you to recognize symptoms of illness and disease, while Persuasion is generally helpful in helping you to get what you want without having to resort to trickery and deception.

Best Cleric Domain

The best Cleric Domain is the Light Domain. This Domain grants access to powerful Spells as you progress, including Burning Hands at Level 1, Scorching Ray at Level 3, and Fireball at Level 5. Additionally, Subclass Features such as Warding Flame will allow you to use a reaction to impose Disadvantage on an enemy when it attacks.

Best Cleric Spells and Cantrips

Clerics will start the game with three Cantrips, a number of Known Spells equivalent to your Wisdom modifier plus one, Domain Spells, and two Level 1 Spell slots. They will also get Spells from their Domain, which are always Prepared. They can choose additional Spells as they progress, though note that Spell levels do not correspond with character levels. Here are the best Cleric Spells and Cantrips for each applicable level.

Best Cleric Cantrips

The best Cleric Cantrips are:

Level 1 Cantrips: Blade Ward, Resistance, Sacred Flame

Level 4 Cantrip: Guidance

Best Cleric Spells

These are the best Cleric Spells by Spell Level:

Level 1: Healing Word, Sanctuary, Bane, Inflict Wounds

Level 2: Prayer of Healing, Enhance Ability

Level 3: Glyph of Warding, Protection from Energy, Mass Healing Word, Remove Curse

Level 4:Banishment, Wall of Fire (Light Domain only)

Level 5: Dispel Evil and Good, Contagion

Level 6: Heal or Heroes' Feast

Best Cleric Feats

Cleric can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Cleric Feats are:

Level 4: War Caster

War Caster Level 8: Lucky

Lucky Level 12: Tough

War Caster is a solid early-game Feat to grant Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. With this Feat, you can also use your reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range. Lucky grants Advantage on any Attack, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, or you can also use it to make an opponent reroll their Attack. Tough grants two extra max HP per level, and even though this Feat is retroactive at whatever level you choose, you can select it at Level 12 for an immediate 24 HP boost for endgame content.

That's everything you need to know to build a holier-than-thou Cleric build in Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to experiment with your build even more, check out our guide to multiclassing, or just get a little taste of heaven with another character by checking out our guide to romancing. If you don't like your Cleric build, you can check out our Baldur's Gate 3 respec guide and run an entirely new Class by referencing our best builds guide.

