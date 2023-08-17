Baldur's Gate 3: Best Druid build guide
Unleash your inner animal with a solid Druid build in Baldur's Gate 3
Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build? If you're itching to channel the elemental forces of the world around you in Baldur's Gate 3, Druid is the way to go to help you unleash your inner animalistic side.
As a Druid, you'll be ready to walk on the wild side with an array of Actions and Bonus Actions that tap into your animal instincts. Druids can become extraordinarily powerful characters in Baldur's Gate 3, and to maximize this power you'll need to start carefully selecting your options from the first moments of character creation. Here's everything you need to know about the Druid class in Baldur's Gate 3, including information on Cantrips, Spells, Subclass options, and more.
Note: Looking for lots more builds to choose from? Check out our dedicated list of the best builds in Baldur's Gate 3 for each class!
Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build basics
In Baldur's Gate 3, the Druid Class begins the game with Mastery of the Wild Shape. This honors the Druid's kinship with animals by allowing them to transform into various types of beasts. The Druid's Primary Ability is Wisdom.
Druids start the game with two Level 1 Spell slots they can restore with a Long Rest. Druids also begin with two Cantrips, which are Spells that don't use Spell slots and so can be cast at any time. They'll also get Known Spells, which equals the character's Druid level plus their Wisdom modifier. They can choose any of the Spells from this list to add or remove from their Spell slots while they are not in combat and not moving.
Druid Subclass options
Upon reaching Level 2, Druids can choose from the following Subclass options, known as Druid Circles:
- Circle of the Moon: Highlights the Druid's Wild Shape Action, which allows you to shapeshift into an in-game creature and applies some of the game statistics of whichever beast you've shapeshifted into.
- Circle of the Land: A spellcasting-focused option, though it serves as a bit of a compromise relative to stronger spell-oriented Classes such as the Warlock in that it also honors the Druid's shapeshifting abilities.
- Circle of the Spores: Honors a commitment to the dark side of the world around you.
Druid Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies
- Druid Weapon Proficiencies: Club, dagger, javelin, quarterstaff, scimitar, sickle, and spear
- Druid Armor Proficiencies: Light armor, medium armor, shields
- Druid Skill Proficiencies: Choice of two: Arcana, Animal Handling, Insight, Medicine, Nature, and Perception
- Druid Saving Throws: Intelligence, Wisdom
- Level 4: War Caster
- Level 8: Sentinel
- Level 12: Lucky
Best Druid Race, Background, and Skills
In Baldur's Gate 3, your Race, Background, and chosen Skills can grant you additional Actions and traits that help strengthen your character. While these may vary based on your team composition and approach, here's what we've found to be the best picks for a solid Druid build.
The best Druid Race is Wood Elf.
The Wood Elf grants a moderately increased movement speed and a Proficiency bonus to Stealth checks. Elves also have Darkvision, which allows them to see in the dark, plus Fey Ancestry for Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed. Magic also cannot put them to sleep. The Race also broadens the Druid weapon choices, as Elves gain Proficiency with long and short swords and long and short bows.
The best Druid Background is Folk Hero.
Folk Hero grants the Animal Handling and Survival Skills. Animal Handling allows you to handle tasks such as calming down domesticated animals, keeping mounts from getting spooked, and intuiting an animal’s intentions, while Survival helps you to follow tracks, hunt wild game, guide the group through terrain identify owlbear signs, predict the weather, and avoid quicksand and other natural hazards.
The best Druid Skill Proficiencies are Insight and Nature.
Insight allows a character to determine creatures' true intentions, while Nature allows them to share helpful lore about terrain, plants and animals, the weather, and natural cycles.
Druid Class best Subclass
The best Druid subclass is the Circle of the Moon. With this Subclass, the ability to shapreshift means the character can both take and deal a lot of damage. As you progress, you'll get numerous shapeshifting options to transform into Subclass-specific creatures like the Dire Raven that can avoid attention and Blind enemies or the Sabre-Toothed Tiger that shreds armor and regenerates hit points. As an added bonus, this class also gets unique cosmetic options as well.
Best Druid Spells and Cantrips
Druids begin the game with two Cantrip and two Level 1 Spell slots. They can choose additional Spells as they progress, though note that Spell levels do not correspond with character levels. Druids can also select an additional Cantrip at Level 4. Here are the best Druid Spells and Cantrips for each of these levels.
Best Druid Cantrips
The best Druid Cantrips are:
Level 1 Cantrips: Shillelagh, Thorn Whip
Level 4 Cantrip: Poison Spray
Best Druid Spells
These are the best Druid Spells by Spell Level:
Level 1: Healing Words, Cure Wounds, Thunderweave, Entagle
Level 2: Barkskin or Moonbeam
Level 3: Call Lightning
Level 4: Blight
Level 5: Contagion
Level 6: Flesh to Stone or Heal
Best Druid Feats
Druids can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Druid feats are:
War Caster grants Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a Spell. Lucky grants three Luck points, which you can spend to gain Advantage on an Attack roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, or you can force the enemy to reroll their Attack. Sentinel allows you to use a reaction to Attack an enemy when they attack you in melee range, plus also grants Advantage on Opportunity Attacks and prevents targets hit by those attacks from moving for the rest of their turn.
If you've followed our instructions, you should have a solid Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build. However, if you find your character isn't exactly what you need, you can always respec your character. And, while you're here, why not check out our guides to how to multiclass and on romancing the game's various companions, too?
Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.