Baldur's Gate 3: Best Druid build guide

Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build? If you're itching to channel the elemental forces of the world around you in Baldur's Gate 3, Druid is the way to go to help you unleash your inner animalistic side.

As a Druid, you'll be ready to walk on the wild side with an array of Actions and Bonus Actions that tap into your animal instincts. Druids can become extraordinarily powerful characters in Baldur's Gate 3, and to maximize this power you'll need to start carefully selecting your options from the first moments of character creation. Here's everything you need to know about the Druid class in Baldur's Gate 3, including information on Cantrips, Spells, Subclass options, and more.

Baldur's Gate 3 Druid build basics

In Baldur's Gate 3, the Druid Class begins the game with Mastery of the Wild Shape. This honors the Druid's kinship with animals by allowing them to transform into various types of beasts. The Druid's Primary Ability is Wisdom.

Druids start the game with two Level 1 Spell slots they can restore with a Long Rest. Druids also begin with two Cantrips, which are Spells that don't use Spell slots and so can be cast at any time. They'll also get Known Spells, which equals the character's Druid level plus their Wisdom modifier. They can choose any of the Spells from this list to add or remove from their Spell slots while they are not in combat and not moving.

Druid Subclass options

Upon reaching Level 2, Druids can choose from the following Subclass options, known as Druid Circles:

Circle of the Moon: Highlights the Druid's Wild Shape Action, which allows you to shapeshift into an in-game creature and applies some of the game statistics of whichever beast you've shapeshifted into.

Highlights the Druid's Action, which allows you to shapeshift into an in-game creature and applies some of the game statistics of whichever beast you've shapeshifted into. Circle of the Land: A spellcasting-focused option, though it serves as a bit of a compromise relative to stronger spell-oriented Classes such as the Warlock in that it also honors the Druid's shapeshifting abilities.

A spellcasting-focused option, though it serves as a bit of a compromise relative to stronger spell-oriented Classes such as the Warlock in that it also honors the Druid's shapeshifting abilities. Circle of the Spores: Honors a commitment to the dark side of the world around you.

Druid Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies