Baldur's Gate 3 best Paladin build guide

What is a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin build? Paladins are tanky fighters, always ready for fierce combat with a side of heavy defense. In Baldur's Gate 3, Paladin characters can form the backbone of your group, soaking up damage and doling out pure carnage while the rest of your team attacks safely from the sidelines.

However, Paladins are also a bit tricky. They're sworn to a Sacred Oath; specific actions will break that Oath and change your subclass. If you're looking for the best Paladin build ideas in Baldur's Gate 3, here's everything you need to know, including the best Race, Subclass, Fighting Style, Spells, Background, and Feats for your character.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin build basics

The Paladin's Primary Ability is Strength. These characters are unique to the game due to special interactions within the game narrative, as they must adhere to a selected Sacred Oath. Failure to do so can cause them to become Oathbreakers and suffer the consequences of doing so. Oathbreakers have the same abilities as were granted by their Subclasses, but also gain sinister capabilities.

Your interactions with NPCs will affect your ability to adhere to your chosen Oath, so choose your Oath wisely and tread carefully.

Paladin Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies:

Paladin Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, martial weapons

Simple weapons, martial weapons Paladin Armor Proficiencies: Light armor, medium armor, heavy armor, shields

Light armor, medium armor, heavy armor, shields Paladin Skill Proficiencies (choose 2): Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, Religion

Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, Religion Paladin Saving Throws: Wisdom, Charisma

Paladin Subclass options

At Level 1, Paladins can choose from the following Subclasses, which for the Class are known as Oaths:

Oath of Ancients: Requires acting in ways that celebrate kindness, light, and joy.

Requires acting in ways that celebrate kindness, light, and joy. Oath of Devotion: Commands acts of courage, compassion toward all, and an obligation to duty.

Commands acts of courage, compassion toward all, and an obligation to duty. Oath of Vengeance: Implores the Paladin to fight the greater evil and retain high moral standing in all circumstances while also wiping the wicked from the world.

Implores the Paladin to fight the greater evil and retain high moral standing in all circumstances while also wiping the wicked from the world. Oathbreaker: A course for those Paladins who have broken their Oath, leveraging the powers of darkness, death, and evil.

Paladin Fighting Style options

At Level 2, Paladins can choose from the following Fighting Styles:

Defense: Gain a +1 to Armor Class while wearing armor.

Gain a +1 to Armor Class while wearing armor. Dueling: When wielding a melee weapon that is not two-handed or versatile in one hand and no weapon in the other, deal an additional two damage with that weapon.

When wielding a melee weapon that is not two-handed or versatile in one hand and no weapon in the other, deal an additional two damage with that weapon. Great Weapon Fighting: When you roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled once.

When you roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled once. Protection: When you have a shield, impose Disadvantage on an attack against your allies when you are within 1.5m. You must be able to see the attacker.

Best Paladin Race, Background, and Skills

Your Race, Background, and Skills can greatly enhance and strengthen your Paladin character. These may vary based on your team composition, but these are our best picks for a solid Paladin build.

The best Paladin Race is Deep Gnome.

Gnomes have a reduced movement speed of 7.5m (compared with most other Races' rate of 9m) but also gain Gnome Cunning, resulting in an Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

The Deep Gnome Subrace gains Superior Darkvision, allowing these beings to see in the dark up to 24m. They also gain Stone Camouflage for an Advantage on Stealth checks.

The best Paladin Background is Soldier.

The Soldier background grants Proficiency bonuses Athletics and Intimidation rolls.

The best Paladin Skill Proficiencies are Insight and Persuasion.

Insight allows you to determine a being's true intentions or motivations, while Persuasion impacts your ability to convince another character to do something without resorting to deception or intimidation.

Best Paladin Subclass

The best Paladin subclass is Oath of Vengeance. A character adhering to this Oath must adhere to the tenets of Fight the Greater Evil and No Mercy for the Wicked. This means they must always strive to do the greatest good for the greatest number of beings, and they should also be merciless in defeating enemies that are causing harm to others.

Best Paladin Fighting Style

The best Paladin Fighting Style is Defense. Although this decision ultimately comes down to your play style, the increase in Armor Count will almost always provide a significant advantage in battle. Other Fighting Styles are more situational.

Best Paladin Spells

Although not as diverse as purely spellcasting-oriented Classes, Paladins have access to several Spells throughout their progression.

These are the best Paladin Spells by Spell Level:

Level 1: Cure Wounds, Bless, Compelled Duel, Command

Level 2: Aid, Magic Weapon, Protection from Poison

Level 3: Blinding Smite, Elemental Weapon, Revivify

Best Paladin Feats

Paladin can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Paladin Feats are:

Level 4: Tough

Tough Level 8: Sentinel

Sentinel Level 12: Shield Master

Tough grants +2 HP for each Level, which applies retroactively. Choosing it early in the game can give your Paladin an ongoing advantage in absorbing damage during combat. Sentinel grants you a reaction attack when an enemy in melee range attacks an ally. Shield Master grants a +2 bonus to Dexterity saving throws while using a shield and allows you to use your reaction to weaken Spells that force Dexterity Saving Throws, so you take half damage on a failed save and no damage on a successful save.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know to build a powerful Paladin in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're not happy with your build, you always have the option to respec and choose an entirely new class using our Baldur's Gate best builds guide as reference. You can also find out more about multiclassing in the game, but if you have your build nailed down, then it might instead be time to focus on romancing a companion.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.