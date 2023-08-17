Baldur's Gate 3 Best Barbarian build guide

Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian build? If you're aiming to build a Baldur's Gate 3 character ready to deal some hardcore damage, the Barbarian is your best bet. These melee characters are so heavy hitting they don't even need armor, making them ideal choices to run as tanks for your crew. Almost any group composition can benefit from a Barbarian, a relatively straightforward Class specializing in combat and warfare, with a threatening aura sure to help you get anything you want from the locals.

If you're looking for an all-out brawler that's ready to take on anything Faerun can manage to throw at them, here's everything you need to know about the Barbarian Class in Baldur's Gate 3. We'll go over the benefits of running this Class, Subclass options, and our choices for Feats to choose for your character as you level up.

Note: Looking for lots more builds to choose from? Check out our dedicated list of the best builds in Baldur's Gate 3 for each class!

Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian build basics

Barbarians are beasts trapped in humanoid form. If you select the Barbarian Class, you begin Rage as a Bonus Action, which immediately makes you very powerful from the start of the game. Rage allows you to deal extra damage with melee and improvised weapons and when throwing things. Rage also grants Resistance to physical damage and Advantage on Strength Checks and Saving Throws. You don't even need to wear armor with these folks, as the Barbarian's Class Feature will add your Constitution modifier to your Armor Class (though eventually, you may find it beneficial to switch to armor anyway, as some especially high-stat armor will allow you to respec your Constitution points if desired).

Barbarian Subclass options

At Level 3, you'll have the option to choose a Subclass. You can choose from the following Barbarian Subclasses:

Wildheart: An attunement with nature allows you to choose from a number of animal-inspired Actions and Aspects.

An attunement with nature allows you to choose from a number of animal-inspired Actions and Aspects. Berserker: Emphasising Barbarian fury, this allows you to enter a Frenzy, granting both the Frenzies Strike and Enraged Throw Bonus Actions, as well as physical damage Resistance and Advantage on Strength Checks and Saving Throws.

Emphasising Barbarian fury, this allows you to enter a Frenzy, granting both the Frenzies Strike and Enraged Throw Bonus Actions, as well as physical damage Resistance and Advantage on Strength Checks and Saving Throws. Wild Magic: Grants a random magical effect, along with Resistance to physical damage and Advantage on Strength Checks and Saving Throws.

Barbarian Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies