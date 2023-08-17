If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Rogue build guide

In Baldur's Gate 3, the best Rogues are sneaky, stealthy, and a little shady

Image credit: Larian Studios / Rock Paper Shotgun
Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Rogue build? In Baldur's Gate 3, Rogues are excellent for sneaky moves, deceptive approaches, and overall shenanigans. These characters are among the most straightforward Classes, at least at the start of your journey. This can make them extremely solid for players new to character building in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. And of course, Rogues don't mind a little bit of backstabbling, both figuratively and literally.

If you have no issues with lying, cheating and stealing your way to infamy, a Rogue Class character is right for you. Here's everything to know about building your Rogue in Baldur's Gate 3, including the best options for your Race, Background, Sublcass, Feats, and more.

Note: Looking for lots more builds to choose from? Check out our dedicated list of the best builds in Baldur's Gate 3 for each class!

Baldur's Gate 3 Rogue build basics

A strong Rogue character emphasizes stealth. As a Rogue, you'll begin the game with Sneak Attack Weapon Actions for both melee and ranged weapons. At Level 2, you'll also gain Cunning Actions for Dash, Disengage, or Hide, which can apply to a variety of combat scenarios.

Rogue Subclass options

Upon reaching Level 3, Rogues can choose from the following Subclass options:

  • Thief: Use stealth and larceny to acquire whatever they wish.
  • Arcane Trickster: Rogues with a clever touch of magic.
  • Assassin: A focus on the art of death, with emphasis on stealth, poison, and disguise.

Rogue Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies

  • Rogue Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, hand crossbows, longsowrds, rapiers, shortswords
  • Rogue Armor Proficiencies: Light armor
  • Rogue Skill Proficiencies: Choice of four: Athletics, Acrobatics, Deception, Insight, Investigation, Perception, Stealth, Sleight of Hand
  • Rogue Saving Throws: Dexterity, Constitution

    • Best Rogue Race, Background, and Skills

    Your Race, Background, and chosen Skills can enhance your Rogue character in Baldur's Gate 3. While these may vary based on your team composition and approach, there are standout options for Rogue players.

    The best Rogue Race is Wood Elf.

    The Wood Elf gains increased movement speed and a Stealth Proficiency bonus. Elves also have Darkvision so they can see in the dark. Fey Ancestry grants Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, and magic also cannot put them to sleep. Wood Elves also gain access to more weapon choices, as they gain Proficiency with long and short bows in addition to long and short swords, which the Rogue already has.

    The best Rogue Background is Charalatan.

    Charalatan grants Deception and Sleight of Hand Proficiency. Deception Proficiency assists with hiding the truth though actions or words, while Sleight of Hand assists with acts of manual trickery such as lockpicking and pick-pocketing.

    The best Rogue Skill Proficiencies are Deception, Sleight of Hand, Stealth, and Perception.

    Deception and Sleight of Hand will land you extra bonuses in both, while adding Stealth can aid in the success rate of sneaky behaviors such as hiding enemies, slinking past guards, and slipping away without attracting attention. Perception will help you spot and detect the presence of unusual things in your environment.

    Best Rogue Subclass

    Each of the Rogue Subclasses includes several unique Subclass Features. However, Thief is our ultimate pick because the Fast Hands Subclass Feature grants an extra Bonus Action. This means you can use two Cunning Action abilities twice in a single turn. If you are dual wielding one-handed weapons, you can make two Bonus Action attacks per turn, which is a very powerful combat approach for Rogues.

    Best Rogue Feats

    Rogues can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Rogue Feats are:

    • Dual Wielder
    • Alert
    • Tough

    Get Dual Wielder to use Two-Weapon Fighting with weapons that aren't Light, plus it grants a +1 AC bonus if you have a weapon equipped in each hand. This means you can use more powerful weapons for your Bonus Action Attacks. Alert ensures you'll be early in the combat order with +5 Initiative rolls. Tough grants two extra max HP per level, and you'll find the most benefit from this near the end of your journey at Level 12, for an immediate 24 HP boost for endgame content.

    That sums up the Rogue Class in Baldur's Gate 3. If you go through the game and feel the Rogue isn't right for you, we have a guide to let you know how you can respec your character. You may also want to learn more about multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3", or just simply enjoy romance storylines with our romance guide.

