Baldur's Gate 3 Best Rogue build guide

Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Rogue build? In Baldur's Gate 3, Rogues are excellent for sneaky moves, deceptive approaches, and overall shenanigans. These characters are among the most straightforward Classes, at least at the start of your journey. This can make them extremely solid for players new to character building in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. And of course, Rogues don't mind a little bit of backstabbling, both figuratively and literally.

If you have no issues with lying, cheating and stealing your way to infamy, a Rogue Class character is right for you. Here's everything to know about building your Rogue in Baldur's Gate 3, including the best options for your Race, Background, Sublcass, Feats, and more.

Baldur's Gate 3 Rogue build basics

A strong Rogue character emphasizes stealth. As a Rogue, you'll begin the game with Sneak Attack Weapon Actions for both melee and ranged weapons. At Level 2, you'll also gain Cunning Actions for Dash, Disengage, or Hide, which can apply to a variety of combat scenarios.

Rogue Subclass options

Upon reaching Level 3, Rogues can choose from the following Subclass options:

Thief: Use stealth and larceny to acquire whatever they wish.

Use stealth and larceny to acquire whatever they wish. Arcane Trickster: Rogues with a clever touch of magic.

Rogues with a clever touch of magic. Assassin: A focus on the art of death, with emphasis on stealth, poison, and disguise.

Rogue Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies