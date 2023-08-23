Baldur's Gate 3 best Sorcerer build guide

What is a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer build? If you want to be a mistress of magic, a matron of the mystical, or a master of the mythic, a Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer may be the right character Class for you. In Baldur's Gate, Sorcerers can be beacons of light for good or call upon evil and darkness to deal super damage against whomever you deem a foe. Due to their source of magic, lineage, or mystical origins, they can cast spells without needing to prepare or study them.

Whether you are drawing on the world's magic around you, channeling the darkness and undead for might, or tapping into the universe's chaos for elemental strength, a Sorcerer embodies that power. If you're looking for the best Sorcerer build ideas in Baldur's Gate 3, here's everything you need to know for a solid character, including the best Races, Subclasses, Backgrounds, Spells, Metamagic options, and progression ideas.

Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer build basics

Sorcerers leverage Charisma as their Primary Ability, which increases the likelihood their spells will land. They have innate magical powers, unlike other Classes that must learn or prepare Spells to use them.

Sorcerers also gain Sorcery Points for each level past Level 1. You can convert these into Spell Slots, allowing a broad array of Spells to prepare you for every combat scenario possible. As Sorcerers progress, they gain access to several Metamagic abilities, which you can toggle when casting Spells to give you even more combat variety.

Sorcerer Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies:

Sorcerer Weapon Proficiencies: Daggers, quarterstaffs, light crossbows

Daggers, quarterstaffs, light crossbows Sorcerer Armor Proficiencies: None

None Sorcerer Skill Proficiencies (choose two): Arcana, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Persuasion, Religion

Arcana, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Persuasion, Religion Sorcerer Saving Throws: Constitution, Charisma

Sorcerer Subclass options

At Level 1, Sorcerers can choose from the following Subclasses:

Wild Magic: Harness the powers of an ancient source of chaos that is yearning to break free.

Harness the powers of an ancient source of chaos that is yearning to break free. Draconic Bloodline: Your body carries draconic magical energy from a powerful dragon ancestor.

Your body carries draconic magical energy from a powerful dragon ancestor. Storm Sorcery: Draw your power from the fury of storms and tempests.

Sorcerer Metamagic options

As they progress, Sorcerers have the option to choose from the following Metamagic options:

Careful Spell (Level 2 required): Allies automatically succeed in Saving Throws against Spells that require them. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell.

Allies automatically succeed in Saving Throws against Spells that require them. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell. Distant Spell (Level 2 required): Increase the rage of your Spells by 50%, while melee Spells get a range of 9m. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell.

Increase the rage of your Spells by 50%, while melee Spells get a range of 9m. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell. Extended Spell (Level 2 required): Double duration of Conditions, Summons, and surfaces caused by Spells. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell.

Double duration of Conditions, Summons, and surfaces caused by Spells. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell. Twinned Spell (Level 2 required): Spells that target only one creature can now target an additional creature. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell Slot, and Cantrips also cost 1 Sorcery Point. If the Spell does not produce a projectile, the targets must be near one another.

Spells that target only one creature can now target an additional creature. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell Slot, and Cantrips also cost 1 Sorcery Point. If the Spell does not produce a projectile, the targets must be near one another. Heightened Spell (Level 3 required): Targets of Spells that require Saving Throws have Disadvantage on their first Saving Throws. Costs 2 Sorcery Points per Spell.

Targets of Spells that require Saving Throws have Disadvantage on their first Saving Throws. Costs 2 Sorcery Points per Spell. Quickened Spell (Level 3 required): Spells that cost an Action to cast cost only a Bonus Action instead. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per Spell.

Spells that cost an Action to cast cost only a Bonus Action instead. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per Spell. Subtle Spell (Level 3 required): Cast while being Silenced. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per Spell.

Best Sorcerer Race, Background, and Skills

Your Race, Background, and Skills can greatly enhance your Sorcerer character and offer them additional buffs and abilities to help guide them through their journey. These are our best picks for a solid Sorcerer build.

The best Sorcerer Race is High Half Elf.

The High Half-Elf Subrace gains an extra Cantrip from the beginning of the game. This is in addition to the Half-Elf benefits of Civil Militia, which grants added Weapon Proficiency for your character for spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, as well as Armor Proficiency with light armor and shields. Further, Fey Ancestry grants Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, and means magic cannot put you to sleep. Half-Elves also benefit from Darkvision, allowing them to see in dark and dim light.

The best Sorcerer Background is Entertainer.

Entertainers gain Proficiency Bonuses to Acrobatics and Performance rolls. Acrobatics is a Dexterity skill that helps your attempt to stay on your feet in a tricky situation, while Performance is a Charisma Skill that impacts your ability to delight audiences with music, dance, acting, and storytelling.

The best Sorcerer Skill Proficiencies are Arcana and Persuasion.

Arcana measures an ability to tap into knowledge about Spells, magical items, and entities, while Persuasion impacts your ability to get what you want without resorting to threats of violence or intimidation.

Best Sorcerer Subclass

The best Sorcerer subclass is the Draconic Bloodline. This gives an extra +1 to your max HP at every level and allows you to choose a Draconic Ancestry.

Each Draconic Ancestry option aligns with a color and an element. While your choice may vary based on your team composition, we suggest Red (Fire) as it grants the very powerful Burning Hands Spell right away. At Level 6, your Spells that grant Fire damage will become more powerful, and you can become Resistant to Fire Damage. While enemies throughout Faerun grant all kinds of damage, Fire damage is common, making Fire damage resistance among the most versatile resistances.

Best Sorcerer Spells and Cantrips

Sorcerers begin the game with four Cantrips and two Level 1 Spell slots. Note that Spell Levels do not correspond with character levels, and generally, Spell Levels will increase every other character level.

Best Sorcerer Cantrips

The best Sorcerer Cantrips are:

Level 1 Cantrips: Blade Ward, Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp, Poison Spray

Level 4 Cantrip: Mage Hand

Best Sorcerer Spells

The best Sorcerer Spells by Spell Level are:

Level 1: Burning Hands, Expeditious Retreat, Mage Armor, Shield, Thunderwave, Magic Missle

Level 2: Scorching Ray, Hold Person

Level 3: Counterspell, Fireball, Lightning Bolt

Level 4: Wall of Fire, Ice Storm

Level 5: Cone of Cold, Hold Monster

Level 6: Chain Lightning

Best Sorcerer Metamagic options

Sorcerers gain Metamagic options as they progress, gaining two at Level 2, one at Level 3, and 1 at Level 10. The best Sorcerer Metamagic options are

Level 2: Twinned Spell, Distant Spell

Level 3: Heightened Spell

Level 10: Quickened Spell

Best Sorcerer Feats

Sorcerer can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Sorcerer Feats are:

Level 4: Spell Sniper

Spell Sniper Level 8: War Caster

War Caster Level 12: Alert

Spell Sniper Reduces the number need to earn a Critical Hit by 1, from 20 to 19. War Caster gives Advantage on Saving Throws to hold Concentration, giving you a better opportunity to maintain Concentration when taking damage. Alert raises Initiative rolls by 5, allowing you to gain an advantageous approach by securing a better placement in the game's combat order.

That's everything you need to know to pick a Sorcerer in Baldur's Gate 3. As you continue the game, you may also want to check out our guide to multiclassing, or, if you're just in it for the steamy scenes, you can also read up on how to romance in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're not happy with your Sorcerer build, you can also take a look at our Baldur's Gate 3 respec guide and respec your character following the suggestions on our best builds guide.

