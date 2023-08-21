Baldur's Gate 3 best Monk build guide

Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Monk build? Inspired by the Monastic traditions of Tibet, the Baldur's Gate 3 Monk Class takes the study of martial arts to the next level. Monks leverage a unique gameplay Action mechanic called Ki, requiring a different playstyle than other Classes. Ki is magic that flows through all beings, and Monks can channel it to exceed the body‘s physical capabilities.

If you want to master the Monk Class in Baldur's Gate 3, there are a few things you'll need to make your character powerful without leaving it vulnerable. Here's what to know about the best Race, Subclass, and Background for your Monk character, plus a few extra ideas for the best possible build possible.

Baldur's Gate 3 Monk build basics

Monks are melee characters that begin their journey with Flurry of Blows, which allows them to make two extra melee attacks as a Bonus Action. The Class also benefits from Unarmored Defense, which, in the Monk's case, adds your Wisdom Modifier to your Armor Class when not wearing armor.

Generally, the Monk's Actions are similar to Spell effects but are distinctive in that they leverage Ki Points. You'll begin the game with two Ki Points and gain one on each subsequent level increase. A Short Rest will recharge these Ki Points, which you can then spend as "charges" for specific attacks. Monks gain several special Actions and Class Features based in martial arts. For example, Stillness of Mind, a Class Feature you'll gain at Level 7, automatically removes Charmed or Frightened. At Level 10, you'll gain Purity of Body, which makes you completely immune to poison or disease.

Monk Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies:

Monk Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, shortswords

Simple weapons, shortswords Monk Armor Proficiencies: None

None Monk Skill Proficiencies (choice of two): Acrobatics, Athletics, Insight, Religion

Acrobatics, Athletics, Insight, Religion Monk Saving Throws: Strength, Dexterity

Monk Subclass options

At Level 1, Monks can choose from the following Subclasses:

Way of the Open Hand: Focuses on unarmed combat, using your hands to channel Ki to both heal allies and inflict damage on enemies.

Focuses on unarmed combat, using your hands to channel Ki to both heal allies and inflict damage on enemies. Way of the Shadow: A darker twist on the Monk class, this approach highlights a tradition of stealth and subterfuge, drawing ninjas and assassins to its allure.

A darker twist on the Monk class, this approach highlights a tradition of stealth and subterfuge, drawing ninjas and assassins to its allure. Way of the Four Elements: Calls on the power of wind, fire, earth, and water so you can bend elements to your will.

Best Monk Race, Background, and Skills

Your Race, Background, and Skills can greatly enhance and strengthen your Monk character. Here are our best picks for a solid Monk build, though your preferences may vary based on your team composition or play style.

The best Monk Race is Wood Elf.

Elves have Darkvision and can see in the dark and dim settings. They also gain Elven Weapon Training for added Weapon Proficiency with longswords, shortswords, longbows, and shortbows. Fey Ancestry grants Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, plus magic cannot put Elves to sleep. The Race also grants a Perception Proficiency.

The Wood Elf Subrace grants Fleet of Foot an increased movement speed of 10.5m (relative to 9m of most other Races) and also gains a Proficiency bonus to Stealth checks.

The best Monk Background is Charlatan.

Charlatans are masters of manipulation. The Background grants Deception and Sleight of Hand Proficiency bonuses. Deception grants checks on whether you can hide the truth, while Sleight of Hand grants checks on acts of manual trickery, such as lockpicking and pickpocketing.

The best Monk Skill Proficiencies are Acrobatics and Athletics.

Acrobatics improves attempts to stay on your feet in tricky situations such as ice conditions or when traversing beams that require balance. Athletics improves Shove, resistance to Shove, and Jump.

Best Monk Subclass

The best Monk Subclass is Way of the Shadow. This Subclass emphasizes your Stealth capabilities and becomes extraordinarily powerful at Level 6 when you gain Shadow Step. Shadow Step allows Monks to use a Bonus Action to teleport up to 18m and also grants Advantage on your next melee attack for some sneaky, stealthy kills.

Best Monk Feats

Monk can choose Feats at Levels 4, 8, and 12. The best Monk Feats are:

Level 4: Lucky

Lucky Level 8: Mobile

Mobile Level 12: Sentinel

Lucky is a solid first for a Feat because, after each Long Rest, it grants three Luck Points that give you Advantage on a Saving Throw, Ability Check, or Attack Roll as a reaction. Mobile is also a solid choice for the Monk because it increases movement speed and prevents Opportunity Attacks when you move after making a melee attack. Finally, Sentinel allows you to use a reaction to attack an enemy in melee range whenever they attack an ally. These opportunity attacks also prevent the creature from moving for the rest of its turn.

That's everything you need to know about the Monk Class in Baldur's Gate 3. If the ninja-like moves aren't quite your jam, you can always check out our guide on how to respec your character and choose another Class from our best Baldur's Gate 3 builds list. You may also want to check out our guide to multiclassing, or, if you're just into Baldur's Gate for the make-out scenes, check out our guide on romancing in Baldur's Gate 3.

