If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fail to feel young again with Hyper Echelon

Take a pew pew
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

In theory, I miss auto scrolling arcade shooters and would love it if they came back. In reality, they come back all the time and I never really click with them because what I really miss is being a child and feeling like almost every game I saw was magical.

I'm pretty bad at them as well, which doesn't help. Mostly though, I became jaded and curmudgeonly at around nine years old, and will never know such naive wonder again.

Still, Hyper Echelon is fun.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch