Fail to feel young again with Hyper Echelon

Fail to feel young again with Hyper EchelonTake a pew pew
In theory, I miss auto scrolling arcade shooters and would love it if they came back. In reality, they come back all the time and I never really click with them because what I really miss is being a child and feeling like almost every game I saw was magical.
I'm pretty bad at them as well, which doesn't help. Mostly though, I became jaded and curmudgeonly at around nine years old, and will never know such naive wonder again.
Still, Hyper Echelon is fun.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information