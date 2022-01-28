Fail to feel young again with Hyper Echelon

In theory, I miss auto scrolling arcade shooters and would love it if they came back. In reality, they come back all the time and I never really click with them because what I really miss is being a child and feeling like almost every game I saw was magical.

I'm pretty bad at them as well, which doesn't help. Mostly though, I became jaded and curmudgeonly at around nine years old, and will never know such naive wonder again.

Still, Hyper Echelon is fun.