Genre-bending horror dating sim sequel Sucker For Love: Date To Die For unleashes a sexy goat mommy this month

Rebecca (RPS in peace) was our resident monster fuc enjoyer for a while, and she was well up for Sucker For Love: First Date, but was slightly disappointed that as a horror-themed dating sim it leaned away from the dating and well into the horror. Now the sequel, Sucker For Love: Date To Die For has revealed a release date of April 23rd, and seems to be leaning into horror even more, while also still being a dating sim featuring an eldritch goat god with massive cans. Yet the presser also says "no scares this time". I am confused, which is why it's probably good there's a demo on Steam to sort of give you a taster.

The unique angle here - aside from it being a Lovecraftian dating sim full of cultists - is that the protagonist is asexual, and therefore immune to the lust-based influence of Rhok'zan (pronounced Roxanne) the goat. This is useful to Rhok'zan, because her cult has become twisted and corrupted and turned to e.g. kidnapping and killing people, when she just wanted people to have babies and that. It also addresses the fact that there will presumably be very little in the way of literal monsterfucking; the first Sucker For Love's male protagonist was presented with a similarly big-canned Cthulhu girl and did nothing less chaste than smooching. New protag Stardust isn't interested in getting bus-ay, but she does still think girls are cute, and the smooch meter returns.

I cannot confirm if Rhok'zan is the only god you can smooch, or if there's a be-canned cultist you can try to date, or what have you, but I can confirm that your childhood home is full of bood stains and you manually open doors in a way that suggests things defo hide behind them later in the game. I also enjoy the 90s anime stylings, although I found the main characters inner voice to be a bit Anna-in-Fifty-Shades - naive beyond her years and surprised at everything.

Still, I think it could be worth checking out. I like the angle that the thing to be more afraid of isn't the Old Gods, but the tangible weirdo cultists killing people in their name. Plus, as a sequel it seems to be directly addressing some of what people said about the first game, while also trying a tricky kind of genre-blend. A dating sim without shagging but with horror but without jump scares. What a time to be alive! Play the demo now on Steam, and the full thing on April 24th.