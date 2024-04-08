Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I am obsessed with this detailed but very weird aquarium sim

Right click to throw away

A magnificent aquarium with freshwater fish in Aquarist
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PlayWay
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

I know some of you will quibble with the headline, so let me confirm straight away that, yes, technically Aquarist is not a game simulating being an aquarium. An aquarist is someone who builds and manages aquariums, which is your principle task in the capital A Aquarist game. It recently left early access, which is sort of unbelievable because it's very janky in the most adorable way. You can tell it was made by someone who bloody loves aquariums, but taken at face value the career mode tells a strange tale indeed. For example, you have a very unsettling father.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
In this article
Awaiting cover image

Aquarist

PC

Related topics
PC PlayWay Simulation Supporters only
About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.