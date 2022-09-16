If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Oddball derby racer Trail Out is crash happy in the best way

Insurance Frau’d
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A first person view from behind the steering wheel in chaotic derby game Trail Out

Man, I was worried this week. I've had a string of possible reports that were all disappointingly tepid. Then I played Trail Out, a chaotic crash-and-ram racing game with, for some reason, a story mode about a former stunt driver who is very much some guy. I'm still not sure if he's talking to himself, through the fourth wall, or to his dog. His best friend wears a gas mask and lifts weights in the junkyard without breaking eye contact.

The racing is very solid, but more importantly it has character. Odd, odd character.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Tagged With

About the Author

Sin Vega avatar

Sin Vega

Contributor

Ungone!?

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch