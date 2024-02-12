Screenshot Saturday Mondays: A dashing wizard and a grasping church
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by high-speed platforming, a creative use of your own corpse, a contribution to the yellow paint discourse, and more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
A right sprightly wizard in Spring Dash (coming to Steam, with a demo there now—which our James recommends):
I don't know what this is, but dang:
A fantastic church in Selfloss (coming to Steam):
Seeing this creative corpse use in "dungeon crawler immersive sim" Neverlooted Dungeon (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I can only think it's terribly unlucky that the sawblade struck your previous mortal form in its soft belly, and not in the hip so tough that it can jam a blade:
Whoa:
Horror game Ad Infernum (coming to Steam) has the only tweet I enjoyed from the weekend's boring Final Fantasy 7 discourse:
Goodness me:
The 22nd Is Serda. f0a178 (coming to Steam) remains mystifying, delightful:
Alright, alright, I'm interested in this potential connecting line:
An interesting look at composite creation in Inkulinati (coming to Steam), the turn-based strategy game with a style riffing on medieval manuscripts:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?