Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flintlocks and chainsaw bayonets
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by the slow (yet speedy!) reload of a flintlock, feathered dinosaurs, parrying bullets, snowboard stunting, an underslung chainsaw, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
As a fan of parrying projectiles, I do like that Tokyo Underground Killer (coming to Steam) demonstrates a risk around the reward of returning bullets with your katana:
I like this bendy boy in Punch Out 'em up Big Boy Boxing (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Probably not a surprise that Wind Runners (coming to Steam) cites Luftrausers as an inspiration:
Oh that's great stuff in Hauntii (coming to Steam):
I always say I like an old-new comparison, so thanks to clean 'em up Project Shoreline (free prototype available on Itch) for this one:
I could not tell you what it is, but I dig it:
Better make sure that you really want to shoot someone in No Vacation For An Executioner—and that you don't miss:
I like that people are still feeling out ideas for how feathered dinosaurs should look, and I particularly like these chickeny feet in survival horror game Deathground (coming to Steam):
More survival horror, though fewer dinosaurs, delivered to you by Becrowned (coming to Steam):
Ultrakill (in early access on Steam) prepares for more ultraviolence:
My withered ancient eyes can't quite see what's going on with the point defense system in A-Spec First Assault (in early access on Steam, with a demo there too) but I do like spacefights and I very much like slapping on a PDS:
Snowboard stunting from Tricky Madness (coming to Steam), a game openly inspired by EA's slumbering SSX series:
Fightfans, do click on through to this thread for an explanation of this juggling violence in Traintracks Combat (coming to Itch), including phrases like "as the combo goes on, you'll deal more horizontal knockback and less vertical knockback":
Low-fi dungeon crawling in Dragon Ruins (initial game jam version available on Itch):
And to close, it's just Doom, don't worry about it:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?