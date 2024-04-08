Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Side-dive, slide, and spin until you spew

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by first-person stunt-o-shooting, retro-styled adventure games, an impressively unpleasant spider, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

I've been a bit lukewarm on Killer Bean (coming to Steam), having previously only seen its third-person camera mode, but this first-person action is oh hello:

Good sounds too in his mouthy bit of Panthalassa, "a point and click puzzle game about being lost underwater":

I've adored the low-fi look of the Pixel Pulps series (those out so far available on Steam) and the next certainly seems to continue that:

Another spot of lurid adventuring comes from Betrayed Alliance: Book 1:

What is this, Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam, with a demo there now)? A bolt-action rifle for ants?

Testing the Bolt-Action Rifle on the ants of the Outgrown Outpost.



Wishlist on Steam! Coming out on April 19th!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #pixelart #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/eyF4f1Ph2b — Ants Took My Eyeball (April 19th!) (@antstookmyeye) April 6, 2024

More side-on action here with SoulQuest (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

There's a TON of improvements coming for the next SoulQuest demo update based on all of your feedback!💪



Also, stay toon for VERY exciting SoulQuest news!🔥



You can wishlist on: https://t.co/EecqFKZJWa



#screenshotsaturday #gaming #gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #videogames… pic.twitter.com/425t6jCYEi — Tomas Pereyra✨VOID SURVIVORS AVAILABLE ON STEAM✨ (@TomasJPereyra) April 6, 2024

I'm predicting a lot of fan art for this boss from "bullet hell dungeon crawler" Cyber Strike (coming to Steam):

🚨Its #screenshotsaturday 🚨



Meet mother, the goddess and overseer of the hub world in my indie game Cyber Strike!



💭Thoughts on her?#pixelart pic.twitter.com/ieSby4k0NX — Cyber Strike - WISHLIST ON STEAM (@CyberStrikeHQ) April 6, 2024

This skittering spider is impressive/alarming so, you know, don't click if you don't like dreadful beasties with too many fast little legs:

here's a silly lil procedurally animated flying spider 🕷️I made for fun in UE5 recently for a quick game project with friends!



I also may have given him a crab rave dance hehehe 🦀#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #UE5 #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/VYsyUlamw3 — Utkarsh Dwivedi (@d_utkarsh3997) April 7, 2024

I looked up from this screenshot of cat-photographing "casual adventure game" Neko Odyssey (coming to Steam) to see my own cat asleep with her little head resting on a boot in my hall so I guess I can't go out until she's up:

I do like having a "Get 'em!" key in games, so I appreciate this effort from roguelikelike plane game Nova Squadron (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Don't want to deal with some pesky enemies yourself? Just press the (WIP) Fire Support button and the nearest available units will do it for you!



Just, y'know, don't do what I did and get so distracted you forget to dodge incoming missiles.#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/QZttuT0YIe — Clara Gale ✈️ NS 0.2.0 out now! (@ClaraDotH) April 6, 2024

Any excuse to post Ryan Corniel's real-time puppetry, even if this bit does predate plans for using it in games:

Mention Metal Gear Rising: Revengance and I'm in, Godgear Ragdrahod:

I added a flash to telegraph enemy attacks in my mecha beat em up! Inspired by Metal Gear Rising!



Since there's an emphasis on reacting to enemy attacks, I think a universal cue is important for fairness



AI can combo now too!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #pixelart #mecha #メカ pic.twitter.com/8hZ9g2NpvX — Squire Grooktook (@SquireGrooktook) April 6, 2024

You can often tell a lot about games from their UI, about what they prioritise and how you'll interact with everything, and I must say I am taken with the mood of the real-time portrait camera in this horror game:

God help me, one day I really must post properly about Ctrl Alt Ego (out now on Steam and GOG), an immersive sim all about slinging your computerised consciousness between different robots and systems:

NewGame+ is coming to Ctrl Alt Ego a little over a week from now.

Includes a new gravity manipulation ability which means, amongst other things: FLYING DADs#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nrL12oAAWm — Ctrl Alt Ego: The Sci-fi Poltergeist Simulator (@mindthunk) April 6, 2024

And now we've flung objects about with gravity manipulation, here's some weirdness with magnetic magic:

The magnetic effect has some really fun synergy with my magic games other systems #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/GBFp9qRJlW — SlugGlove IndieDev 🐌 (@SlugGlove) April 6, 2024

And with spring supposedly starting annny day now, let's close with a quick trip through the seasons in medieval fantasy RPG life sim Mirthwood (coming to Steam):

Each season in Mirthwood adds its own charm and challenges coupled with the dynamic weather system. Snowy winters, sunny summers, and breezy springs with rain showers will all be part of the experience. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/b5y9zqwyt1 — Mirthwood 🍃 (@MirthwoodGame) April 6, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?