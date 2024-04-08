Skip to main content
Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Side-dive, slide, and spin until you spew

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

The muscly robotic mother in a Cyber Strike screenshot.
Image credit: Sprinkle Games
Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by first-person stunt-o-shooting, retro-styled adventure games, an impressively unpleasant spider, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

I've been a bit lukewarm on Killer Bean (coming to Steam), having previously only seen its third-person camera mode, but this first-person action is oh hello:

Good sounds too in his mouthy bit of Panthalassa, "a point and click puzzle game about being lost underwater":

I've adored the low-fi look of the Pixel Pulps series (those out so far available on Steam) and the next certainly seems to continue that:

Another spot of lurid adventuring comes from Betrayed Alliance: Book 1:

What is this, Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam, with a demo there now)? A bolt-action rifle for ants?

More side-on action here with SoulQuest (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I'm predicting a lot of fan art for this boss from "bullet hell dungeon crawler" Cyber Strike (coming to Steam):

This skittering spider is impressive/alarming so, you know, don't click if you don't like dreadful beasties with too many fast little legs:

I looked up from this screenshot of cat-photographing "casual adventure game" Neko Odyssey (coming to Steam) to see my own cat asleep with her little head resting on a boot in my hall so I guess I can't go out until she's up:

I do like having a "Get 'em!" key in games, so I appreciate this effort from roguelikelike plane game Nova Squadron (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Any excuse to post Ryan Corniel's real-time puppetry, even if this bit does predate plans for using it in games:

Mention Metal Gear Rising: Revengance and I'm in, Godgear Ragdrahod:

You can often tell a lot about games from their UI, about what they prioritise and how you'll interact with everything, and I must say I am taken with the mood of the real-time portrait camera in this horror game:

God help me, one day I really must post properly about Ctrl Alt Ego (out now on Steam and GOG), an immersive sim all about slinging your computerised consciousness between different robots and systems:

And now we've flung objects about with gravity manipulation, here's some weirdness with magnetic magic:

And with spring supposedly starting annny day now, let's close with a quick trip through the seasons in medieval fantasy RPG life sim Mirthwood (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

