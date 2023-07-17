WipeOut Phantom Edition finally gives the PlayStation racing classic the PC remaster it deserves, thanks to one fan

Long before 2023’s halcyon days of top-notch ports of PlayStation games on PC, there was WipeOut. The sci-fi racing game was a classic on the original PlayStation. Its PC release? Not so much. But now one fan has decided to do right by the almost 30-year-old title by releasing a remastered Phantom Edition that finally brings WipeOut’s original PC release in line with its beloved PlayStation version.

WipeOut Phantom Edition builds a brand new PC version out of the original WipeOut’s PlayStation source code, resulting in a look and feel much closer to the console release than its subpar original port.

As well as rasterization and blending accurate to WipeOut 1’s PlayStation graphics, and music and sound effects more akin to the PSX audio, albeit with add spatial 3D options, the Phantom Edition also introduces a number of far more modern features and elements.

Among the new features is an uncapped framerate and support for high resolutions and widescreen - along with smoother fade-in for distant geometry at a further draw distance. (You can choose to optionally forgo HD or 4K and set the game to its “lo-fi” 320x240 resolution.)

Some of the features borrow from later games in the WipeOut series, including ship lighting similar to that seen in WipeOut 2 and 3, and a choice of ways to handle wall collision, including a modern feel like WipeOut successor BallisticNG, a ‘classic’ feel similar to WipeOut 2 or the original. The modern and classic modes also get some new audio and visual effects to go along with their improved physics.

The tricky thing here is that in order to install the Phantom Edition, you’ll need the original files from the US release of WipeOut on PlayStation - meaning you’ll either need to rip a disc or find the required files elsewhere. Via legit means, obviously. In return, you’ll be finally able to enjoy a racing game classic on PC as it was intended - and then some.