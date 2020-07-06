Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

L.A. Noire VR developers are working on another VR game for Rockstar

Lauren Morton

Contributor

6th July 2020 / 7:17PM

According to a LinkedIn post, Rockstar has a new open world VR game in the works. The developers for L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files say they’re taking on another VR project for Rockstar, though there’s no mention of whether it will be part of an existing Rockstar series or a new one.

As spotted by folks on Reddit, Video Games Deluxe posted on LinkedIn that they are “gearing up for a new project” after finishing work on VR Noire. They call it a “AAA open world title” but don’t give away any specific details.

“2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project,” says the post. They say they are looking for Senior Programmers, an Engine Programmer, a Designer, and an Animator.

Currently posted on LinkedIn are positions for a Senior Game Play Programmer, Game Designer, and Senior Animator. The animator posting in particular makes reference to “working with characters, vehicles, weapons and general props as well as creating/enhancing rigs,” It’s not the most enlightening detail, but vehicle animation does suggest something at least somewhat modern.

This project is likely still in the earliest phases, seeing as Video Games Deluxe say they’re “gearing up” for a game that hasn’t been formally announced.

