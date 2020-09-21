BlizzCon Online is scheduled for February 2021

As with most other physical conventions this year, BlizzCon 2020 is cancelled due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard said that they wanted to take the con online but didn’t think they’d be able to squeeze it into this calendar year. They were right on that front, but you won’t be waiting until next November for the con to return. Honorary BlizzCon 2020 will now officially take place in February 2021, they’ve announced.

Blizzard say that not all the details are quite ready to be shared, but they’ve announced the dates, along with some of the community events they’re planning for the show.



“One of the events we’re planning for BlizzConline is the Community Showcase—an opportunity for cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions,” they say. “And thanks to the all-online nature of the show, we’re able to make these events accessible to even more people from around the globe.”

There will be a cosplay exhibition during the show to spotlight cosplay of all skill levels—including pet cosplays, which is I have to imagine will be adorable. They’re planning a few competitions as well, including a cosplay contest with multiple winning categories, a digital storytelling contest for fan filmmakers, and an art contest.

You can find more details about each of the contests and spotlights in Blizzard’s announcement post.

BlizzConline, as they’re calling it, will take place from Friday, February 19th to the 20th in 2021.