Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

BlizzCon Online is scheduled for February 2021

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st September 2020 / 7:25PM

As with most other physical conventions this year, BlizzCon 2020 is cancelled due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard said that they wanted to take the con online but didn’t think they’d be able to squeeze it into this calendar year. They were right on that front, but you won’t be waiting until next November for the con to return. Honorary BlizzCon 2020 will now officially take place in February 2021, they’ve announced.

Blizzard say that not all the details are quite ready to be shared, but they’ve announced the dates, along with some of the community events they’re planning for the show.

“One of the events we’re planning for BlizzConline is the Community Showcase—an opportunity for cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions,” they say. “And thanks to the all-online nature of the show, we’re able to make these events accessible to even more people from around the globe.”

There will be a cosplay exhibition during the show to spotlight cosplay of all skill levels—including pet cosplays, which is I have to imagine will be adorable. They’re planning a few competitions as well, including a cosplay contest with multiple winning categories, a digital storytelling contest for fan filmmakers, and an art contest.

You can find more details about each of the contests and spotlights in Blizzard’s announcement post.

BlizzConline, as they’re calling it, will take place from Friday, February 19th to the 20th in 2021.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands minimum PC requirements now include HDDs again

9

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands PC requirements calls for an SSD

30

Latest articles

Nvidia apologise for RTX 3080 launch, saying "we were not prepared"

9

Fortnite will debut Kpop band BTS's new music video and two new dance emotes

1

Here's how to find Crysis Remastered's benchmark

Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter than The Witcher 3 because players complained it was too long

48