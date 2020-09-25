Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

25th September 2020

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. MASTABA (Electric Dragon, phlebas)
2. BARBICAN (Electric Dragon)
3. ANOSMIA (Gothnak)
4. MIAMI (phlebas, Gothnak)
5. MIZZEN (ylla)
6. ENDURANCE (Gusdownnup)
7. CEP (Gothnak, ylla)
8. EPHESUS (unacom)
9. SUSQUEHANNA (ylla, phlebas, captaincabinets)
10. NAGALAND (Electric Dragon)
11. ANDOVER (Gothnak)
12. VERMILION (captaincabinets)
13. ONRUST (Gothnak)
14. STAKHANOV (Stugle)
15. NOVELLA (phlebas)
16. LACKADAISICAL (phlebas)
17. CALIPH (Stugle)
18. PHLEBOTOMIST (ylla, Gothnak)
19. STROMOVKA (Gothnak)
20. KAWANISHI (AFKAMC)
21. SHIRLEY (ylla)
22. EYEMOUTH (phlebas)
23. THATCHER (phlebas)
24. HEROSTRATUS (unacom)

