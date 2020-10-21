Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Darkest Dungeon 2 launching early access version in 2021

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st October 2020 / 8:48PM

Don’t stress, Darkest Dungeon 2 is on its way. Red Hook Studios announced today that the sequel to their strategic dungeon crawling game will launch in early access in 2021. A new trailer for the grim strategy series confirms that yup, things sure will continue to be bleak for your long-suffering party of adventurers.

The new trailer, “A Glimmer of Hope” definitely sets the mood. In usual Darkest Dungeon style, it’s grim and bloody. No time for heroes and all that. It doesn’t let on much, honestly, but it’s quite stylish as ever.

Studio co-founder Chris Bourassa did mention that the trailer was created using in-game models—3D ones, unlike the first Darkest Dungeon. He says that the extra dimension “preserves the game’s signature art style/hand-drawn quality while allowing us to push animation and vfx” while adding that combat will remain similar to the original game.

When Darkest Dungeon 2 was first announced, Red Hook said that they were fans of the early access approach after taking the original game through that route. No surprise then to see them confirm they’ll be returning to that process.

So far we know that Darkest Dungeon is “about enduring a grueling journey, not cleaning up your backyard” and a “supernatural apocalypse twisting and distorting the world beyond the estate” which certainly squares with that snowy mountaintop from the original teaser trailer.

Darkest Dungeon will launch in early access sometime in 2021 on the Epic Games Store.

By the by, Red Hook are also in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign for Darkest Dungeon: The Board Game which has already slammed through its funding goal and several stretch goals.

Lauren Morton

