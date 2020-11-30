RimWorld-like Amazing Cultivation Simulator exits early access with an English translation

During its time in early access, RimWorld ’em up Amazing Cultivation Simulator was only available in China, during which time publishers Gamera Game say it sold over 700,000 copies. For its full launch last week, the Chinese myth-based management RPG has harvested an English translation and western release so now we too can found a sect of Cultivators.

“In a world of myth and magic, those who aspire to immortality devote their lives to the sacred path of cultivation,” say the developers. “As a grandmaster, you’ll bring the Taiyi Sect back to its glory days by training new apprentices, gathering knowledge and expand your domain through commerce and political alliances to gain influence over other sects. Also, you must protect people from supernatural dangers such as bad spirits, monsters and enchanted artifacts.”



The developers say that ACS draws on the Xianxia genre of Chinese fantasy novels that are “deeply influenced by Taoist and Buddhist concepts, as well as folklore and traditional knowledge on medicine and martial arts” along with games like RimWorld and Dwarf Fortress.

So far, the Steam user reviews since the full launch are plenty positive, with plenty mentioning that fans of the Chinese literary genre will likely enjoy ACS’s world. Others say that its systems are deeper and more than just a RimWorld pretender.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator made a pretty hefty update for launch with the English localization, new maps, a fishing system, and its first DLC called Deep In The Bamboo Forest.

You can nab Amazing Cultivation Simulator over on Steam now for £19.49/€20.99/$24.99.