Oscar Isaac is the face of Snake for the Metal Gear Solid movie

There’s such a preposterous number of movies and tv shows currently being made based on video games that I’d honestly forgotten about Metal Gear Solid. A Snake-based motion picture is in the works and has finally decided on its face. Oscar Isaac, recently of Star Wars sequel series fame, will be playing your guy sneaky Solid Snake.



According to Deadline, Isaac has been chosen to play Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. I’m not fluent in emoji, but it looks like Vogt-Roberts has confirmed the news over on Twitter too.

There’s been talk of a Metal Gear Solid movie for quite a lot of years at this point, since Konami announced in 2012 that it would be created by Sony Pictures and produced by Avi Arad. Since then it’s slowly but surely picked up other names including Vogt-Roberts as director. With frontman Oscar Isaac now announced, maybe rubber is at last be hitting the road on this project, though Deadline report that a production start date isn’t known.

Vogt-Roberts appeared on the Animal Talking show over the summer, saying that he had hoped to be already filming but Covid-19 had caused disruptions. “Covid has sort of changed everything and we’re figuring out a bunch of stuff,” he said in July. “I’ve been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san spirit version of what this is. I will continue to fight for it every day.” Roberts also talked about his history as a Metal Gear fan, and it seems he’s not the only one.

Apparently Oscar Isaac publicly threw his hat in the ring back in 2019 to be involved with Metal Gear Solid. “Who would you play?” he’s asked, and answers almost as if hurt that there was any question, “Snake, man.” Well, you did it Isaac. Looks like you will indeed be playing Snake, man.