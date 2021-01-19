Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Ratropolis is a tower defence deckbuilder about commanding rats

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

19th January 2021 / 10:14PM

A screenshot of Ratropolis, showing a card named "Cheese" being held over a 2D background of rats milling around.

Like Omori before it, Ratropolis is another game we missed because it snuck out over Christmas. This is much like the rats I used to live with in an old house share, who snuck around every trap we laid down for so long they became like friends. Horrible, noisy friends who’d steal our pasta… Much like all housemates.

Ratropolis is also a roguelite tower defense citybuilding deckbuilding real-time strategy game, though. I’ve never met a housemate who can say the same.

From a side-on perspective, you drop cards to place buildings – turrets, resource gatherers, and more – and then defend yourself against waves of oncoming enemies. The systems click together in neat ways, as the buildings you construct give you access to new cards, card upgrades, and so on.

That it’s real-time, rather than turn-based like most card battlers, reminds me a lot of Overdungeon, which similarly mixed cards amd tower defense. There’s none of the same spectacle here, but from the streams I’ve watched, Ratropolis seems like a more strategic game as a result. (I’ve been watching a lot of tower defence streams recently and everyone is playing either this or Bloons TD 6.)

We’ll have a review of Ratropolis in the near future. If you can’t wait that long, it’ll cost you £14/$18/€15 from Steam.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive custom level has 30 million possible permutations

What's the best trilogy of PC games?

66

HighFleet is a futuristic action-strategy game about giant airborne ships

4

The Weekspot podcast: Indiana Jones is coming back to fight nazis, probably

He belongs in a video game

Latest articles

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive custom level has 30 million possible permutations

What's the best trilogy of PC games?

66

HighFleet is a futuristic action-strategy game about giant airborne ships

4

The Weekspot podcast: Indiana Jones is coming back to fight nazis, probably

He belongs in a video game