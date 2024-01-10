After falling down a new YouTube hole, someone should definitely make an MLM sim game

Earlier this week, I shared a Tweet, or X post or whatever, that was a Twitter Film Guy being like, "It's a burden talking to people about my passion, movies, because I think about them on a fundamentally different level". Like, okay, Scorsese, you can say you didn't really like Murder Mystery 2, the normies won't chase you out of town with pitchforks. You know what actually is a burden? Your passions being watching hours of anti-multi-level marketing (MLM) YouTube videos, which is the content hole I fell down over the Christmas break. Your weird uncles have at least seen a film before, but it's not like I can turn to my mum and ask her if she thinks the weird Monat Christians are worse than the Seint make-up TikTok girlies without explaining almost every word in the sentence.

Anyway. My point is: someone should make an MLM simulation game.