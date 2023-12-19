Brussels sprouts just in time for Christmas in Microsoft Flight Simulator's new city update

I haven't checked in on Microsoft Flight Simulator for a while, but the aviation 'em up hasn't missed a beat. Last month it received World Update 15, continuing increase the detail of its global landscape with a visit to Greenland and the Nordics. Now Asobo have released City Update 5: European Cities 1, which brings a similar pass of polish to five "exemplary urban regions".

Each of these updates uses new satellite data and 3D scans to render the world you're flying over in greater fidelity - and much greater fidelity than its developers could manage if they were crafting each building by hand. City Update 5 will focus on: The Hague, Netherlands; Brussels, Belgium; Košice, Slovakia; Zagreb, Croatia, and Cádiz, Spain.

The full announcement explains some of the specific sights you'll be able to visit (and perhaps crash into) in each city, from the Peace Palace in The Hague, to the largest church in Slovakia in Košice. I have been to several of the countries featured in this update, because I am a man of culture, but I have been to none of these specific cities, because really I was only in these countries to see a video game developer and the offices were elsewhere.

City Update V is free to owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. You'll need to update to version 1.34.16.0 and actively download the update in-game.

Here's the trailer: