Dracula's back from the dead again and so are four Castlevania games from the aughts. Three different vampire stomping adventures originally hailing from the Game Boy Advance—and one SNES—have made their way into a new collection on PC via Steam. Two Belmonts, a Graves, and a Cruz all get their time to shine against those undead baddies in Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon, Harmony Of Dissonance, Aria Of Sorrow, and Dracula X. Konami launched the Castlevania Advance Collection yesterday, complete with some modern conveniences for us PC players in the year 2021.

"All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time," Konami say. "This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions."

In particular, the ability to switch beetween different ROMs is pretty swell. Konami say you can swap between the Japanese, American, and European versions of the game.

Seems like a nice win to get all four on PC, especially Dracula X, that Konami call a "reimagination" of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood which originally released on PC Engine and was then ported to the SNES as Dracula X. In that one you'll play as one of those Belmonts—Richter, this time—doing what Belmonts do and stomping through Dracula's giant foyer right after he wakes up. It's still seen as one of the toughest in the series, Konami say.

If you aren't afraid of classic platformers, or at least think you stand a decent chance with that rewind function, you can snap up the Castlevania Advance Collection over on Steam for £16/€20/$20.