Cyber Monday LIVE: the best gaming deals for PC and Steam Deck

Black Friday may have been and gone, dear readers, but the deals still continue with the dawn of Cyber Monday. This will be the last day of the Black Friday extravaganza, so make sure you get those purchases in before midnight if you still want to take advantage of any offers. And to help you navigate the trauma of endlessly navigating several different price-checking sites to bring you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, I'm back for one last day of liveblog duties. Hardware editor James will also be updating our dedicated Cyber Monday deals pages with lots more of the best deals if you're looking for something more specific.

(And if you're looking for more console-related Cyber Monday deals, then our friends at Eurogamer have their own Cyber Monday liveblog you may want to keep an eye on as well.)