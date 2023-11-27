Cyber Monday LIVE: the best gaming deals for PC and Steam Deck
A rolling liveblog of the best Cyber Monday dealsLive
Black Friday may have been and gone, dear readers, but the deals still continue with the dawn of Cyber Monday. This will be the last day of the Black Friday extravaganza, so make sure you get those purchases in before midnight if you still want to take advantage of any offers. And to help you navigate the trauma of endlessly navigating several different price-checking sites to bring you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, I'm back for one last day of liveblog duties. Hardware editor James will also be updating our dedicated Cyber Monday deals pages with lots more of the best deals if you're looking for something more specific.
(And if you're looking for more console-related Cyber Monday deals, then our friends at Eurogamer have their own Cyber Monday liveblog you may want to keep an eye on as well.)
This 2TB WD Black SSD is still just £85
After an SSD deal this Cyber Monday? Most of the remaining deals in the UK appear to be mostly on 4TB drives and 4TB drives only at the moment, but there are still a couple of 2TB deals doing the rounds if you're looking for something smaller and cheaper. Here's what I've found so far.
WD Black SN770 (2TB) - £84.90 from Amazon (was £107)
This SSD previously dropped to £85 for a couple of weeks in September and early October, but shot up to £107 around October 27th. It was also £90 for Prime Day, so it's a bit cheaper than it was earlier in the year.
WD Black SN770 (2TB) - £84.90 from Ebuyer (was £117)
Ebuyer have price-matched Amazon on this drive, too, giving you a good alternate retailer if you'd prefer to shop elsewhere.
Get an RTX 4060 for £280
The great £274 RTX 4060 deal from last week has sadly vanished, but the good news is that Ebuyer are still selling the same card for just a teensy bit more at £280. This is still the best RTX 4060 deal going as far as we can tell, though we'll be keeping an eye out for any further price drops as the day goes on.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Windforce OC - £280 from Ebuyer (was £310)
An increase of £6 from last week, but so far, this is still the best RTX 4060 deal we've seen.
If you do happen to be looking for a deal on a new games console, this Cyber Monday, I have good news and bad news. Good news: the Xbox Series X can still be snapped up for £360, saving you £100 on its usual price, while folks in the US can still save $50 on it at Best Buy.
Xbox Series X - £359 from Amazon (was £460)
Xbox Series X (with Forza Horizon 5) - £370 from Amazon (was £470)
Xbox Series X - $450 from Best Buy (was $500)
Bad news: those PS5 deals are getting increasingly scarce. Best Buy still has US folks covered with its $50 saving, but the best deal for UK buyers is now at Currys, since Amazon has now seemingly sold through its stock.
PlayStation 5 - £389 from Currys (was £480)
PlayStation 5 - $450 from Best Buy (was $500)
Those after a deal on the Meta Quest 2 are still in luck, too, as this remains £50/$50 off until the end of Cyber Monday.
Meta Quest 2 (256GB) from Currys - £299 (was £349)
Meta Quest 2 (128GB) from Best Buy - $249 (was $300)
Alas, still no sign of a Meta Quest 3 deal unfortunately.
The Asus ROG Ally is still £100/$150 off (and our top microSD card deals remain unbeaten too)
The Asus ROG Ally is still £100/$150 off if you're after a more powerful, portable PC than the Steam Deck.
Asus ROG Ally - £599 from Currys (was £699)
If you don't fancy the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED, Currys UK has shaved £100 off the more powerful Asus ROG Ally.
Asus ROG Ally - $450 from Best Buy (was $600)
And if you're also looking for a new microSD card to expand the storage of either your Steam Deck or newly purchased ROG Ally, all our top microSD card deals from Black Friday week are still live and unbeaten as well:
Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) - £11 from Amazon UK (was £20)
Back down to its Prime Big Deals Day price from October, this is the cheapest the 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card has been all year.
Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) - £18 from Amazon UK (was £36)
This is still the same price as it was during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, but the rest of the year it's been £30 or more, making this a decent saving.
Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) - £18 from Ebuyer
If you'd rather not buy from Amazon, you can get exactly the same deal from Ebuyer.
Samsung Evo Select (512GB) - £26 from Amazon (was £35)
This is a new all-time low price for this particular microSD card, as even Prime Day in July only saw it drop to £28.
Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) - $11 from Amazon (was $14)
Only a small saving on this model, but it's still an all-time low price, according to our price trackers.
Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) - $18 from Amazon (was $20)
Again, only a small saving here, but once again, it's an all-time low price.
Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) - $32 from Amazon (was $37)
Technically, this dropped to a tastier $29 at the end of October for a couple of days, but outside of that, this is the cheapest price the 512GB model has been all year.
Cyber Monday is hereWelcome to Cyber Monday, folks. We'll be posting more deals throughout the day, so check back soon for the latest discounts as we head into the final hours of this year's elongated Black Friday bonanza.