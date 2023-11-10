If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday PC gaming deals 2023

Top picks of the Black Friday season's PC hardware sales

Several PC components and peripherals laid out, including a motherboard, mouse, keyboard and RAM.
James Archer
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

I’d say Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but given how many early sales have launched, you might say it’s already here. Hence, it’s time to start rounding up all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals on price-slashed gear that's actually worth owning. From cheap yet quick SSDs to handy gaming mouse upgrades and maybe even the latest graphics cards, this is your complete guide to getting the best savings on quality gaming kit.

Black Friday is, of course, not until November 24th, and Cyber Monday (on the 27th) will serve as a last chance for those who miss the big day. Even so, there are loads of agreeable offers going right now across the UK and US, so don’t feel like you have to hold fire. See something you fancy? Go for it, I say. These might be early Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be available all the way up to Black Friday.

Today’s best early Black Friday PC gaming deals

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £80 from Scan (was £85)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $37 from Best Buy (was $48)

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £220 from Ebuyer (was £332)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)

Razer Huntsman Mini - £98 from Amazon UK (was £130)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £129 (was £190)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Slim - £630 from Ebuyer (was £690)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC - $792 from Amazon US (was $900)

AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 2TB RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC - £1700 from Ebuyer (was £2000)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti, 2TB SSD

Razer Blade 14 - £1800 from Ebuyer (was £2446)

14in, 2560x1440, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX , 16GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD, 1.8kg

This article will serve as RPS’ main hub for all the best Black Friday deals highlights, and as such will become unavoidably massive. I’d therefore recommend navigating with the section links below. We will be producing more focused guides and one-off deal spotlights in the coming days, though, including a guide to the best Steam Deck accessories deals. Do keep an eye out for that one, if your other is already fixed on the new Steam Deck OLED.

A pile of assorted SSDs.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best SSD and storage deals

UK deals:

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £80 from Scan (was £85)

Crucial T500 1TB - £82 from Ebuyer (was £130)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - £91 from Amazon UK (was £110)

Crucial T500 1TB (with heatsink) - £92 from Ebuyer (was £135)

Crucial T500 2TB - £138 from Ebuyer (was £170)

Crucial T500 2TB (with heatsink) - £147 from Ebuyer (was £180)

WD Black SN850X 2TB (with heatsink) - £150 from Amazon UK (was £402)

WD Black SN850X 4TB - £320 from Scan (was £330)

Crucial BX500 1TB - £48 from Ebuyer (was £52)

Crucial BX500 2TB - £85 from Ebuyer (was £100)

Crucial MX500 2TB - £101 from Amazon UK (was £220)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - £70 from Amazon UK (was £86)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - £109 from Amazon UK (was £152)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £34 from Amazon UK (was £38)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - £96 from Amazon UK (was £218)

US deals:

Crucial P3 1TB - $43 from Best Buy (was $62)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - $85 from Newegg (was $160)

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB - $90 from Best Buy (was $115)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - $130 from Best Buy (was $200)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - $155 from Best Buy (was $200)

Crucial MX500 1TB - $50 from Best Buy (was $60)

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $70 from Best Buy (was $93)

Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - $130 from Best Buy (was $162)

Samsung 870 Evo 4TB - $230 from Best Buy (was $313)

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - $20 from Amazon US (was $22)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $37 from Best Buy (was $48)

Samsung Pro Ultimate 512GB - $45 from Amazon US (was $65)

The NZXT Canvas 27Q gaming monitor, showing Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Best gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

AOC 24B2XH - £72 from Amazon UK (was £85)

24in, 1920x1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

MSI Optix G32CQ4 - £199 from Ebuyer (was £270)

32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £220 from Ebuyer (was £332)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

Samung Odyssey G7 - £428 from Amazon UK (was £445)

32in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, QLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR 27 - £599 from Ebuyer (was £665)

27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A - £648 from Amazon UK (was £699)

28in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 - £989 from Amazon UK (was £1039)

49in, 5120x1440, 120Hz, QLED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Samsung Odyssey Ark - £1799 from Samsung (was £2600)

55in, 3840x2160, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Samsung Odyssey G9 (Mini LED) - £1295 from Amazon UK (was £1750)

49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

US deals:

Acer Nitro ED270R - $150 from Amazon US (was $165)

27in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Nitro XV271U - $210 from Amazon US (was $290)

27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Gigabyte G27QC - $230 from Newegg (was $300)

27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Acer Predator XB273U - $400 from Newegg (was $700)

27in, 2560x1440, 270Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G7 - $528 from Amazon US (was $700)

27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B - $639 from Amazon US (was $750)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) - $1601 from Amazon US (was $1800)

49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

An Endgame Gear XM2WE gaming mouse.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

SteelSeries Rival 3 - £20 from Amazon UK (was £35)

Cooler Master MM731 (black) - £20 from Ebuyer (was £30)

Cooler Master MM731 (white) - £20 from Ebuyer (was £30)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £25 from Currys (was £50)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Razer Basilisk V3 - £46 from Amazon UK (was £70)

US deals:

Logitech G203 Lightsync - $20 from Amazon US (was $40)

Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)

Razer Basilisk V3 - $50 from Amazon US (was $70)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste - $35 from Walmart (was $60)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $68 from Amazon US (was $130)

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - $90 from Amazon US (was $150)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 from Amazon US (was $160)

Various gaming keyboards on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Razer Cynosa Lite - £27 from Amazon UK (was £45)

Logitech G413 SE - £70 from Amazon UK (was £80)

Roccat Vulcan TKL - £80 from Amazon UK (was £120)

Razer Huntsman Mini - £98 from Amazon UK (was £130)

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL - £100 from Amazon UK (was £135)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - £133 from Amazon UK (was £220)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £150 from Amazon UK (was £230)

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro - £200 from Amazon UK (was £230)

US deals:

Logitech G213 Prodigy - $40 from Amazon US (was $70)

Logitech G Pro TKL - $80 from Best Buy (was $130)

SteelSeries Apex 5 - $90 (was $100)

Roccat Vulcan Pro - $112 from Amazon UK (was $160)

Corsair K70 RGB Pro - $133 from Amazon UK (was $170)

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - $160 from Best Buy (was $250)

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming headset deals

UK deals:

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core - £32 from HP (was £40)

HyperX Cloud II (red) - £45 from Currys (was £60)

HyperX Cloud II (grey) - £45 from Currys (was £60)

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense - £65 from Amazon UK (was £130)

Logitech G533 - £65 from Amazon UK (was £140)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless - £80 from Amazon UK (was £100)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £129 (was £190)

US deals:

Logitech G432 - $39 from Amazon US (was $80)

HyperX Cloud Alpha - $71 from Amazon US (was $100)

HyperX Cloud II - $79 from Amazon US (was $100)

Razer BlackShark V2 - $80 from Amazon US (was $100)

Logitech G Pro X - $90 from Amazon US (was $130)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 - $140 from Amazon US (was $180)

Logitech G735 - $160 from Amazon US (was $230)

Several gaming graphics cards lined up on a desk.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best graphics card deals

UK deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X - £300 from Ebuyer (was £340)

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Ventus 2X - £430 from Ebuyer (was £450)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC - £620 from Amazon UK (was £660)

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Slim - £630 from Ebuyer (was £690)

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX HellHound OC - £900 from Ebuyer (was £990)

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition - £1336 from Amazon UK (was £1410)

US deals:

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge - $520 from Newegg (was $550)

Use promo code "2BFCY7437"

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC - $600 from Amazon US (was $650)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC - $610 from Amazon US (was $640)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC - $792 from Amazon US (was $900)

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $950 from Amazon US (was $1000)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC - $1130 from Amazon US (was $1300)

An Intel Core i9-14900K CPU being held between a finger and thumb.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best CPU deals

UK deals:

AMD Ryzen 7 5600X - £149 from Amazon UK (was £280)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £183 from Amazon UK (was £420)

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - £380 from Ebuyer (was £440)

US deals:

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - $185 from Amazon US (was $320)

Intel Core i7-13700K - $365 from Amazon US (was $420)

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - $399 from B&H Photo Video (was $449)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $396 from Amazon US (was $549)

A pile of assorted DDR4 and DDR5 RAM sticks.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best RAM deals

UK deals:

Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £36 from Ebuyer (was £47)

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £37 (was £48)

Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - £65 (was £70)

Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £83 from Amazon UK (was £126)

US deals:

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - $55 from Best Buy (was $65)

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - $75 from Best Buy (was $85)

Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £81 from Amazon US (was £105)

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) - $100 from Best Buy (was $115)

A prebuilt desktop gaming PC with an NZXT case and an RTX 3070 GPU.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming PC deals

UK deals:

AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 1TB RTX 4060 Gaming PC - £800 from Ebuyer (was £874)

AMD Ryzen 5 5500, 32GB RAM, RTX 4060, 2TB SSD

OcUK Gaming Sabre - £1250 from Overclockers UK (was £1500)

Intel Core i5-12400F, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 500GB SSD + 1TB SSD

OcUK Gaming Firefly Enthusiast - £1600 from Overclockers UK (was £1750)

Intel Core i9-11900KF, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD

AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 2TB RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC - £1700 from Ebuyer (was £2000)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti, 2TB SSD

US deals:

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop - $1175 from Best Buy (was $1325)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD

iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop - $1500 from Best Buy (was $1600)

Intel Core i7-13700F, 32GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop - $2400 from Best Buy (was $2600)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4080, 2TB SSD

An Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop running Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZU4 - £930 from Amazon UK (was £1050)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NV - £990 from Amazon UK (was £1100)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 - £999 from Amazon UK (was £1300)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg

Razer Blade 14 - £1800 from Ebuyer (was £2446)

14in, 2560x1440, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX , 16GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD, 1.8kg

US deals:

MSI Thin GF63 - $894 from Amazon US (was $999)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD, 1.9kg

MSI Pulse GL66 - $1037 from Amazon UK (was $1599)

15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel 12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

MSI Stealth 14 - $1100 from Best Buy (was $1399)

14in, 1920x1200, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 1.7kg

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1580 from Amazon UK (was $2050)

15.6in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

About the Author
James Archer

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

