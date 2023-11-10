Best early Black Friday PC gaming deals 2023
Top picks of the Black Friday season's PC hardware sales
I’d say Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, but given how many early sales have launched, you might say it’s already here. Hence, it’s time to start rounding up all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals on price-slashed gear that's actually worth owning. From cheap yet quick SSDs to handy gaming mouse upgrades and maybe even the latest graphics cards, this is your complete guide to getting the best savings on quality gaming kit.
Black Friday is, of course, not until November 24th, and Cyber Monday (on the 27th) will serve as a last chance for those who miss the big day. Even so, there are loads of agreeable offers going right now across the UK and US, so don’t feel like you have to hold fire. See something you fancy? Go for it, I say. These might be early Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be available all the way up to Black Friday.
Today’s best early Black Friday PC gaming deals
WD Black SN850X 1TB - £80 from Scan (was £85)
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $37 from Best Buy (was $48)
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £220 from Ebuyer (was £332)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
Logitech G502 Hero - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)
Razer Huntsman Mini - £98 from Amazon UK (was £130)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £129 (was £190)
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Slim - £630 from Ebuyer (was £690)
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC - $792 from Amazon US (was $900)
AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 2TB RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC - £1700 from Ebuyer (was £2000)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti, 2TB SSD
Razer Blade 14 - £1800 from Ebuyer (was £2446)
14in, 2560x1440, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX , 16GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD, 1.8kg
This article will serve as RPS’ main hub for all the best Black Friday deals highlights, and as such will become unavoidably massive. I’d therefore recommend navigating with the section links below. We will be producing more focused guides and one-off deal spotlights in the coming days, though, including a guide to the best Steam Deck accessories deals. Do keep an eye out for that one, if your other is already fixed on the new Steam Deck OLED.
- Best SSD and storage deals
- Best gaming monitor deals
- Best gaming mouse deals
- Best gaming keyboard deals
- Best gaming headset deals
- Best graphics card deals
- Best CPU deals
- Best RAM deals
- Best gaming PC deals
- Best gaming laptop deals
Best SSD and storage deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
AOC 24B2XH - £72 from Amazon UK (was £85)
24in, 1920x1080, 75Hz, IPS panel
MSI Optix G32CQ4 - £199 from Ebuyer (was £270)
32in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £220 from Ebuyer (was £332)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD FreeSync Premium
Samung Odyssey G7 - £428 from Amazon UK (was £445)
32in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, QLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR 27 - £599 from Ebuyer (was £665)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A - £648 from Amazon UK (was £699)
28in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey CRG9 - £989 from Amazon UK (was £1039)
49in, 5120x1440, 120Hz, QLED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Samsung Odyssey Ark - £1799 from Samsung (was £2600)
55in, 3840x2160, 165Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Samsung Odyssey G9 (Mini LED) - £1295 from Amazon UK (was £1750)
49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
US deals:
Acer Nitro ED270R - $150 from Amazon US (was $165)
27in, 1920x1080, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Nitro XV271U - $210 from Amazon US (was $290)
27in, 2560x1440, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Gigabyte G27QC - $230 from Newegg (was $300)
27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Acer Predator XB273U - $400 from Newegg (was $700)
27in, 2560x1440, 270Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G7 - $528 from Amazon US (was $700)
27in, 2560x1440, 240Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B - $639 from Amazon US (was $750)
34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) - $1601 from Amazon US (was $1800)
49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
Best gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best gaming headset deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best graphics card deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Best CPU deals
UK deals:
AMD Ryzen 7 5600X - £149 from Amazon UK (was £280)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £183 from Amazon UK (was £420)
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - £380 from Ebuyer (was £440)
US deals:
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - $185 from Amazon US (was $320)
Intel Core i7-13700K - $365 from Amazon US (was $420)
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - $399 from B&H Photo Video (was $449)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $396 from Amazon US (was $549)
Best RAM deals
UK deals:
Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £36 from Ebuyer (was £47)
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £37 (was £48)
Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - £65 (was £70)
Crucial DDR5 Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £83 from Amazon UK (was £126)
US deals:
Best gaming PC deals
UK deals:
AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 1TB RTX 4060 Gaming PC - £800 from Ebuyer (was £874)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500, 32GB RAM, RTX 4060, 2TB SSD
OcUK Gaming Sabre - £1250 from Overclockers UK (was £1500)
Intel Core i5-12400F, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 500GB SSD + 1TB SSD
OcUK Gaming Firefly Enthusiast - £1600 from Overclockers UK (was £1750)
Intel Core i9-11900KF, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD
AlphaSync Ryzen 5 32GB 2TB RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC - £1700 from Ebuyer (was £2000)
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti, 2TB SSD
US deals:
CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop - $1175 from Best Buy (was $1325)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD
iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop - $1500 from Best Buy (was $1600)
Intel Core i7-13700F, 32GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop - $2400 from Best Buy (was $2600)
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 32GB RAM, RTX 4080, 2TB SSD
Best gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZU4 - £930 from Amazon UK (was £1050)
15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NV - £990 from Amazon UK (was £1100)
15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 - £999 from Amazon UK (was £1300)
15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 2.5kg
Razer Blade 14 - £1800 from Ebuyer (was £2446)
14in, 2560x1440, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX , 16GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti, 1TB SSD, 1.8kg
US deals:
MSI Thin GF63 - $894 from Amazon US (was $999)
15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4050, 512GB SSD, 1.9kg
MSI Pulse GL66 - $1037 from Amazon UK (was $1599)
15.6in, 1920x1080, IPS display, Intel 12700H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg
MSI Stealth 14 - $1100 from Best Buy (was $1399)
14in, 1920x1200, IPS display, Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 1.7kg
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1580 from Amazon UK (was $2050)
15.6in, 2560x1440, IPS display, Intel Core i9-12900H, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg