If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals

MicroSD cards, docks, cases - everything a growing Steam Deck needs

A Steam Deck OLED surrounded by various Steam Deck accessories, including a case, multiple docking stands, and several microSD cards.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Now that the Steam Deck OLED is almost certainly about to swell the number handheld PC owners – to say nothing of recent price cuts on the original version – we should really consider the best early Black Friday deals on Steam Deck accessories. A quality microSD card is a must-have, after all, while docking stations make it far easier to extract the most flexibility out of your Deck’s desktop mode.

It's also possible to upgrade on Valve’s bundled carrying case, either with a sleeker, more form-hugging design or a more capacious case with room for cables, earbuds, and other accessories. For this Black Friday, I’m also keeping an eye out for good screen protector deals; these slivers of tempered glass will fit both the original Steam Deck and the new OLED version, despite the latter’s slightly bigger 7.4in display and thinner bezels. Screen protectors cover the entire glass section, which has identical proportions on both models. All cases and docks will fit both types too, if you were worried.

All the gadgets and storage drives here represent your best bets for fully equipping a Steam Deck, new or old. With any luck there’ll be even more to add between now and Black Friday proper, on November 24th, so keep an eye on this page if you’re willing to bide your time. For savings of a more desktop inclination, check out our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub as well.

Click here to jump to a section:

A Steam Deck microSD card is held up in front of several others, which are laying on a Steam Deck OLED.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday Steam Deck microSD card deals

UK deals:

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - £30 from Amazon UK (was £37)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £36 from Amazon UK (was £38)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £53 from Amazon UK (was £74)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - £89 from Amazon UK (was £218)

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB - £127 from Amazon UK (was £230)

US deals:

Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD - $15 from Amazon US (was $18)

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB microSD - $20 from Amazon US (was $30)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $32 from Best Buy (was $48)

Samsung Pro Ultimate 512GB microSD - $45 (was $65)

A Steam Deck and several docking stations.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday Steam Deck dock deals

UK deals:

MoKo Steam Deck Dock - £18 from Amazon UK (was £26)

Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck - £32 from Amazon UK (was £40)

Syntech Docking Station - £33 from Amazon UK (was £37)

JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - £40 from Amazon UK (was £55)

US deals:

ZMUIPNG Steam Deck Dock - $30 from Amazon US (was $50)

JSAUX 5-in-1 Docking Station - $30 from Amazon US (was $40)

JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - $40 from Amazon US (was $50)

Syntech Docking Station - $45 from Amazon US (was $50)

A Steam Deck inside a hard carry case, which is propped open.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday Steam Deck case deals

UK deals:

Benzacap Silicone Case for Steam Deck - £4 from Amazon UK (was £7)

Sepirole Carrying Case - £16 from Amazon UK (was £20)

JSAUX Carrying Case - £19 from Amazon UK (was £20)

Tomtec Protective Case - £22 from Amazon UK (was £28)

US deals:

Syntech Protective Case - $19 from Amazon US (was $21)

JSAUX Carrying Case - $18 from Amazon US (was $20)

Click 'Apply $2 coupon'

Spigen Thin Fit Pro Protective Steam Deck Case - $20 from Amazon US (was $40)

JSAUX ModCase (Basic Set) - $28 from Amazon US (was $30)

Click 'Apply $2 coupon'

Applying a JSAUX Steam Deck screen protector with the bundled alligning tool.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early Black Friday Steam Deck screen protector deals

UK deals:

Benzacap Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack)- £4 from Amazon UK (was £7)

Benzacap Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack with Easy Installation Kit)- £4 from Amazon UK (was £6)

US deals:

JETech Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack) - $8 from Amazon US (was $10)

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Hardware PC Gaming Deals Steam Deck Steam Deck OLED
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments