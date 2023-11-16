Alright, fine, if you’re consulting a list of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, it’s probably already too late for me to convince you to build a PC from scratch. "But it works out cheaper!" I’d plead, sobbing, into disinterested ears. So be it – at least with the Black Friday sales going on, a prebuilt rig can be much better value that it would otherwise. The PCs on this list, some of which have several hundred pounds/dollars off their usual prices, are testament to that.

Still, let me give at least one piece of advice: if you are going to take the prebuilt route, stick to PCs that use off-the-shelf components, not the proprietary cases and weird motherboards that companies like Alienware, Acer, and MSI tend to. All too often, these systems will laden themselves with limited upgradability and crap airflow, whereas prebuilts from reputable PC building outfits (think PC Specialist, Scan, Overclockers UK, or CyberPower PC) are comprised of the same parts that you could buy if you were bashing it together yourself. From what I’ve seen, you’re also more likely to get newer CPUs and up-to-date graphics cards if you buy from these professional builders.

I’ve double-checked that every PC on this list is made of the right stuff, though in the process, I’ve also noticed that these deals are often more fleeting than most Black Friday offers, prone to expiring well in advance of... well, Black Friday. Be quick, then, if you see one that you really like, and grab it before the discount expires. Or, if you decide that you would in fact like to try your hand at fully custom PC building, have a look at our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub. It's heaving with deals on individual components, as well as peripherals and accessories.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals

UK deals:

US deals: