Save on prebuilt PCs that are actually good
Alright, fine, if you’re consulting a list of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, it’s probably already too late for me to convince you to build a PC from scratch. "But it works out cheaper!" I’d plead, sobbing, into disinterested ears. So be it – at least with the Black Friday sales going on, a prebuilt rig can be much better value that it would otherwise. The PCs on this list, some of which have several hundred pounds/dollars off their usual prices, are testament to that.
Still, let me give at least one piece of advice: if you are going to take the prebuilt route, stick to PCs that use off-the-shelf components, not the proprietary cases and weird motherboards that companies like Alienware, Acer, and MSI tend to. All too often, these systems will laden themselves with limited upgradability and crap airflow, whereas prebuilts from reputable PC building outfits (think PC Specialist, Scan, Overclockers UK, or CyberPower PC) are comprised of the same parts that you could buy if you were bashing it together yourself. From what I’ve seen, you’re also more likely to get newer CPUs and up-to-date graphics cards if you buy from these professional builders.
I’ve double-checked that every PC on this list is made of the right stuff, though in the process, I’ve also noticed that these deals are often more fleeting than most Black Friday offers, prone to expiring well in advance of... well, Black Friday. Be quick, then, if you see one that you really like, and grab it before the discount expires. Or, if you decide that you would in fact like to try your hand at fully custom PC building, have a look at our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub. It's heaving with deals on individual components, as well as peripherals and accessories.
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Skytech Shadow Gaming PC - $800 from Newegg (was $1100)
AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB SSD
Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC - $830 from Newegg (was $1200)
Intel Core i5-12400F, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD
iBUYPOWER SlateMesh Gaming Desktop - $830 from Best Buy (was $1000)
AMD Ryzen 7 5700, 16GB RAM, RX 6700, 1TB SSD
CyberPower PC Gaming Master - $900 from Best Buy (was $1750)
AMD Ryzen 7 5700, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD
CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme - $1070 from Best Buy (was $1400)
Intel Core i7-13700F, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 Ti, 2TB SSD
CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme - $1200 from Best Buy (was $1500)
AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 1TB SSD
iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop - $1550 from Best Buy (was $1850)
Intel Core i7-13700KF, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD
ABS Stratos Aqua Gaming PC - $1800 from Newegg (was $2000)
Intel Core i7-13700F, 16GB RAM, RTX 4070 Ti, 1TB SSD
CLX Horus Gaming Desktop - $3360 from Best Buy (was $3750)
Intel Core i9-14900KF, 64GB RAM, RTX 4080, 2TB SSD + 6TB HDD