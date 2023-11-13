If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday SSD deals 2023

Let the savings begin on high-performance NVMe, SATA and external drives

Several SSDs laid out in front of a gaming keyboard.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

The best early Black Friday SSD deals combine nippy solid state storage, freshly slashed prices, and an impeccable sense of timing. Not only are the increasing girth of game installs making capacity more valuable than ever, but some new games are so reliant on fast loading that they can’t even run reliably on creaking old mechanical hard drives. Looking at you, Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Little scamps.

Even if your tastes lie among less technically demanding games, an SSD upgrade can benefit both your library and your PC as a whole. Load times, installations, file transfers, and Windows booting are all faster on an SSD than an HDD, so these deals – which cover several of the best SSDs we’ve tested here on RPS – will save you time as well as money. Installing a new SSD is an absolute doddle as well, though if you’re after an NVMe model, do check whether your system supports its PCIe interface. A PCIe 3.0 SSD will work in a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 drives, but not vice-versa.

Anyway, read on for all the best early deals on SSDs that have popped up so far. Expect more to come, too, as Black Friday itself isn’t until November 24th.

Looking for a new microSD card for the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED? You can find some recommendations, as well as many, many more sales on all kinds of PC hardware, in our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub.

The Crucial T500 SSD propped up against a gaming mouse.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best early black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £50 from Amazon UK (was £93)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £80 from Scan (was £85)

Crucial T500 1TB - £82 from Ebuyer (was £130)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - £89 from Amazon UK (was £110)

Crucial T500 1TB (with heatsink) - £92 from Ebuyer (was £135)

Crucial T500 2TB - £138 from Ebuyer (was £170)

Crucial T500 2TB (with heatsink) - £147 from Ebuyer (was £180)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - £148 from Amazon UK (was £183)

WD Black SN850X 2TB (with heatsink) - £150 from Amazon UK (was £402)

WD Black SN850X 4TB - £300 from Scan (was £320)

Crucial BX500 1TB - £48 from Ebuyer (was £52)

Samsung 870 Qvo 1TB - £60 from Ebuyer (was £74)

Crucial BX500 2TB - £85 from Ebuyer (was £100)

Crucial MX500 2TB - £101 from Amazon UK (was £220)

Samsung 870 Qvo 4TB - £180 from Ebuyer (was £256)

Samsung 870 Qvo 8TB - £332 from Ebuyer (was £430)

Kingston XS2000 1TB - £65 from Ebuyer (was £83)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - £70 from Ebuyer (was £83)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - £109 from Ebuyer (was £150)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB - £121 from Amazon UK (was £162)

US deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - $60 from B&H Photo Video (was $120)

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB - $80 from Best Buy (was $130)

WD Black SN850X 1TB - $85 from Newegg (was $160)

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB - $90 from Amazon US (was $190)

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - $117 from Best Buy (was $152)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB - $120 from Best Buy (was $200)

WD Black SN850X 2TB - $155 from Best Buy (was $200)

Crucial MX500 1TB - $45 from Amazon US (was $100)

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $60 from Best Buy (was $93)

Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - $130 from Best Buy (was $162)

Samsung 870 Evo 4TB - $230 from Best Buy (was $313)

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB - $80 from B&H Photo Video (was $90)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB - $120 from Newegg (was $160)

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB - $130 from B&H Photo Video (was $160)

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Black Friday 2022 PC Gaming Deals SSDs
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments