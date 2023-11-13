Best early Black Friday SSD deals 2023

The best early Black Friday SSD deals combine nippy solid state storage, freshly slashed prices, and an impeccable sense of timing. Not only are the increasing girth of game installs making capacity more valuable than ever, but some new games are so reliant on fast loading that they can’t even run reliably on creaking old mechanical hard drives. Looking at you, Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Little scamps.

Even if your tastes lie among less technically demanding games, an SSD upgrade can benefit both your library and your PC as a whole. Load times, installations, file transfers, and Windows booting are all faster on an SSD than an HDD, so these deals – which cover several of the best SSDs we’ve tested here on RPS – will save you time as well as money. Installing a new SSD is an absolute doddle as well, though if you’re after an NVMe model, do check whether your system supports its PCIe interface. A PCIe 3.0 SSD will work in a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 drives, but not vice-versa.

Anyway, read on for all the best early deals on SSDs that have popped up so far. Expect more to come, too, as Black Friday itself isn’t until November 24th.

Looking for a new microSD card for the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED? You can find some recommendations, as well as many, many more sales on all kinds of PC hardware, in our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub.

Best early black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

US deals: