Get the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD for $139 at Amazon

The Crucial T500 is one of the best-performing PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market right now, going toe-to-toe with both the WD Black SN850X and the Samsung 990 Pro SSDs when hardware ed James tested it last year.

You have to spend a bit to get the top performance, especially now with memory manufacturers slowing production and SSD makers offering fewer discounts as a result. Fortunately, the 2TB T500 does have a decent discount going at the moment, worth $51:

US deals:

UK deals:

The T500 takes the title of best high-end PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for gaming in the RPS best SSDs for gaming guide, and boasts ridiculous sequential speeds of up to 7400MB/s and 7000MB/s for read and writes respectively. It's worth reading through the list to see how it compares to other, but here's a quote from James that explains how the T500 has edged above the competition:

In most of our benchmarks, this was even faster than the WD Black SN850X; the AS SSD 4K transfer test, for instance, had the T500 score a 90MB/s read speed, soaring over the SN850X’s 57MB/s. It also completed the game file copying test in 0.34s, a new record that easily beats the 0.86s of the SN850X and the 0.97s of the Samsung 990 Pro.

If you've got a PS5 as well as a PC, you can also use the T500 to increase that console's internal storage. You'll just need to add an inexpensive heatsink to meet the requirements then you're good to go.

SSD prices are settling now after rising quickly at the start of 2024, so it's best to grab any SSD you were eyeing up when it goes on sale - it might not get discounted again for a while.

Keep an eye on RPS to know when the best gaming hardware and accessories do go on sale; I'll be sticking around to share the highlights. You can follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account, courtesy of RPS' sister site, to see what else we've found or to let me know what you want us to look for.